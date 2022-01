HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Saturday evening to you. I hope your weekend has been going well thus far. After a cold day today things will warm up once again starting tomorrow. Breezy day for Sunday as we have a weak cold front move through the region. And it seems to keep repeating every week now as we will see another warm up into the new week with a cold blast coming midweek. Tonight will be typical winter night with temps in the single digits to the east where heavier snow amounts fell with this latest storm, teens in south central Nebraska and 20s out west. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with winds out of the south southwest around 5 to 10 mph. There will be a weak cold front moving through Sunday morning and behind it we will see those winds shift to out of the north northwest around 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph at times late morning through late afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny for the day on Sunday with afternoon highs getting into the upper 40s to low 50s.

