WOODSFIELD — A renovation project at the former Safe Auto Insurance Co. building will be rebid after the original bids came in with a wide variance in price. At the recommendation of Swiss Valley Associates, an engineering firm hired to assist the Monroe County Board of Commissioners with the project, commissioners decided to put the project back out for bid for a second time in hopes of drumming up additional proposals that are closer in price range to the estimate. Commissioner Mick Schumacher said the decision to reject the bids was due to the wide discrepancy in prices and missing documents from one of the bidders.

WOODSFIELD, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO