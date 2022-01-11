Boil Water Notice issued for Brighton residents

BRIGHTON, Tenn. — The town of Brighton in Tipton County was still under a Boil Water Notice Tuesday after a water main was broken Monday morning.

“Due to a broken water main on Brighton Village Loop, we have reason to suspect that the water distributed to the customers of the Town of Brighton Water System may be contaminated,” town leaders posted to Facebook Monday.

The leak was repaired, and the water is back on, but the Boil Water Notice will continue while Public Works waits for the results of a water test.

The town will alert customers when they’ve received the all-clear.

In the meantime, customers are advised to boil water before using it for drinking or food preparation.

Customers should also take the following steps:

Prior to boiling, the water should be strained through a clean cloth to remove any sediment or floating material.

The water should then be heated to a vigorous boil, and the rolling boil should be maintained for one minute to ensure disinfection.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.