Celebrities

LA-Based Rapper Earl Swavey Dies at 26

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarl Swavey, the LA-based MC and protégé of A$AP Yams, has died at the age of 26, Pitchfork reports. The rapper’s representative confirmed the news of his death to the outlet, although his cause of death is currently unknown. Swavey, who was raised...

www.complex.com

Comments / 168

GoPro2020
4d ago

All these rappers dying before age 30, OSHA may wanna revisit the occupational hazards of being a rapper nowadays🤷🏽‍♂️

Reply(4)
59
Robert Lumbrusco
4d ago

I'll never forget where I was when I heard he died. I was sitting in my recliner about 2 minutes ago!

Reply(1)
13
Lovely Sue
3d ago

The shot killed another one may he rest in peace. My prayers for his loved ones .So young and healthy so sad.

Reply
6
