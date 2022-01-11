ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Forms Partnership With UK Government To Build Air Traffic Control Infrastructure

By Daily Hodl Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn enterprise-grade altcoin that’s focused on security and regulatory compliance is looking to go airborne after securing a major infrastructure partnership. In a new blog post, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) announces that aviation technology firm Neuron has harnessed the power of its network to successfully test new methods of air traffic control...

suasnews.com

UK MOD announces new Aquila-led air traffic system operational

The UK Ministry of Defence has today announced that the new air traffic management system being led by Aquila was operational. The MOD has a £1.5 billion contract with Aquila to transform Air Traffic Management for UK Armed Forces. RAF Shawbury is the first air base to receive the cutting-edge technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

Shawbury air base first to get multi million pound air traffic control system

A new, cutting-edge air traffic management system has been installed at RAF Shawbury as part of a £1.5 billion contract that will transform operations for the UK military. Designed to ensure safe and resilient military flying operations, the contract will be rolled out across more than 60 Ministry of Defence sites in the UK and overseas by 2024, including Cyprus, Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands.
TRAFFIC
uasweekly.com

Neuron Leverages the Hedera Network for Drone Radar System in UK Government Sponsored Trial

Neuron, a leader in aviation technology and air traffic critical national infrastructure, has leveraged the Hedera network, the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy, in a UK government-sponsored trial to demonstrate the capability to safely track the movements of military, enterprise, and government drones once out of visual line of sight. The trials, which took place at Port Montrose in Scotland on 29 April 2021, and at Cranfield University during October 2021, used sensors to track the drones, recording flight data via the Hedera Consensus Service. Over time, Neuron’s vision is to provide a decentralised platform for a range of mobility solutions including drones, air taxis, autonomous vehicles and ground robots. Neuron will do this by connecting sensors, vehicles and management systems to provide a trusted network which can be used for data sharing, record keeping and potentially even decision making.
TECHNOLOGY
dailyhodl.com

Elrond-Based ‘Open Metaverse’ Data Platform Itheum Lands $1.5 Million Seed Round

Itheum has secured a $1.5 million seed round from Morningstar Ventures that will also provide further incubation for the Elrond-based Itheum project to ensure appropriate growth from its initial stages so it can reach its full potential. Itheum is the first project coming out of the Elrond Dubai incubator launched...
WORLD
The Independent

What does an ‘ambitious’ trade agreement with the UK mean for India?

India and UK have formally launched free trade negotiations and finalised the terms of agreement to double bilateral trade by 2030 for a post-Brexit free trade deal. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK secretary of state for international trade, and her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal launched the deal on Thursday. She was on a two-day visit to India to hold talks on the “mutually beneficial agreement” for jobs, businesses and communities.The UK’s main demands include removing enormous import duties on scotch whisky and cars, which are currently at 150 per cent and 125 per cent respectively. New Delhi, in turn, reportedly wants to...
ECONOMY
atlanticcitynews.net

During Covid, UK saw 71% fall in air traffic, future remains uncertain

LONDON, England: In 2021, the UK witnessed a 71 percent drop in both inbound and outbound international flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a newly released report. Some 406,060 international flights operated from the UK in 2021, compared with 1,399,170 in 2019 before travel restrictions were introduced. Data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

One Ethereum Rival Eyes Major Breakout After Gaining $1,200,000,000 in Total Value Locked: Delphi Digital

Crypto research firm Delphi Digital thinks a blockchain platform designed for decentralized finance (DeFi) could be the next major player among layer-1 scaling solutions. In its Delphi Daily tweets offering updates and insights about the crypto space, the firm tells its 103,700 followers that Fantom (FTM) is defying an industry-wide downtrend by racking up an additional $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL).
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Mark Cuban Is Quietly Accumulating Several Altcoins Built on Ethereum – Here’s a Look at the Billionaire’s Top Crypto Holdings

Shark tank star and billionaire Mark Cuban is revealing his crypto portfolio, which includes several non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and altcoins built on Ethereum (ETH). According to ETH search engine EtherScan, Cuban’s top altcoin holdings include data exchange platform Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), cross-chain smart contract protocol Rarible (RARI), the governance token of the Olympus DAO (gOHM), and music streaming blockchain Audius (AUDIO).
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Fidelity Macro Strategist Says Bitcoin Has Drawn a Major Line in the Sand at $40,000 – Here’s What It Means

Jurrien Timmer, a macro strategist at financial giant Fidelity, says that Bitcoin (BTC) may have found a new level of support that’s 33% higher than previously believed. In a thread to his 80,000 Twitter followers, Timmer says that a little-known metric called “dormancy flow” might be the key to pegging Bitcoin’s bottom at $40,000.
BUSINESS

