Improved defensive play one ingredient in recent success for Hawks' captain, team.The way Portland Winterhawks' captain Clay Hanus sees it, the team's recent success is a reflection of growth throughout the team. "The past 10 games, 15 games, our forecheck has been a lot better than it was at the beginning of the year. We've been scoring more goals, getting more production from the whole team," Hanus said. "And I think we've just been harder to play against defensively. We've been getting good box outs, blocking shots and just been a really hard team to play against." The Winterhawks have...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO