The Ramat Gan Museum of Israeli Art in Tel Aviv has temporarily shuttered amid ongoing censorship dispute between city officials and artists represented in a recent group exhibition. The museum closed after 47 participants in a group show demanded the withdrawal of their art as a show of solidarity with David Reeb, whose work was removed from the exhibition. The exhibition was the first at the museum following a years-long renovation. The dispute began after the museum took down a painting by Reeb at the urging of the city’s mayor, Carmel Shama-Hacohen, who deemed it offensive. The Reeb painting in question, Jerusalem...

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO