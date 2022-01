JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car on Jacksonville's Southside. It happened on Beach Boulevard near Thalia Road around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 34-year-old man was walking across the eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard when a sedan driving east in the middle lane crashed into him with the left front part of the vehicle, the report says.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO