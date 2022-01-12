ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stream Ryley Walker’s New So Certain EP

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyley Walker released his most recent album, the great Course In Fable, under a year ago. But if you know Walker, you know he’s prolific — and if you listened to our recent Callin Me Maybe with him and his former roommate Patrick Stickles, you also...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington City Paper

Nappy Nappa Shines as a Multifaceted Artist on New EP

Nappy Nappa’s recently released EP, Machine Boy, is built from a relationship of trust and mutual appreciation between the artist and producers. The beauty of that connection is exposed through the five songs, each by a different producer—Tooth Choir, DJ Disk, Tonto, Moses, and ricthesupersonic. Having their own artistry and style, the producers represent Nappa in five unique ways, showcasing his ability of not only flowing into each new space with ease, but also telling of his enormous respect for each producer’s vision.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Get ‘Overstimulated’ with Daniel Allan’s New EP

Daniel Allan explores themes of acceptance and self-discovery on his latest body of work, the six-track Overstimulated EP. If you love the sounds of electro-pop then Daniel Allan is an artist who should be on your radar. This Los Angeles-based producer might be fairly fresh on the scene but has already begun to impress with tracks like “Pages” with Naliya and “Stubborn” with Jake Neumar over the past few years. He’s also flexed on his remixing abilities by twisting tunes such as Wrabel’s “flying” and “hurts like hell” as well – but for his latest project, Daniel Allan looked to shake things up even more.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Stream the new Burial EP, Antidawn

On Friday, UK producer Burial releases his new EP, Antidawn, via Hyperdub. It’s his first new music since last year’s “Chemz/Dolphin” single, and though he’s only released two full-length albums, officially, its 43 minutes essentially makes it the length of a new album (even if it’s billed as an EP). The full five-track release, which includes two songs longer than 10 minutes apiece, is available to stream today, one day earlier than expected. It’s a bit heavier on the ambient side of his music, mostly free of beats of any kind and heavy on field recordings and other sounds. It’s a bit of an atmospheric break from Burial’s more drum-heavy productions.
MUSIC
metalinjection

THOMAS GILES (BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME) Streams New Solo EP

Between The Buried And Me vocalist Tommy Rogers is now streaming his new solo EP Feel Nothing under the Thomas Giles moniker. Feel Nothing serves as the follow-up to Giles' 2020 album Feel Better, and was both mixed and mastered by longtime Between The Buried And Me collaborator Jamie King at The Basement Studios.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryley Walker
Stereogum

Stream The Weeknd’s New Album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has released a new album, Dawn FM, the follow-up to 2020’s blockbuster After Hours. He formally announced it earlier this week, though Abel Tesfaye has been talking it up for a few months now, and it was preceded by the single “Take My Breath.”. Dawn FM...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Marissa Nadler announces new EP, The Wrath of the Clouds

Marissa Nadler has announced a new EP. On February 4, Nadler will release The Wrath of the Clouds via Sacred Bones/Bella Union. The new set of songs follows her 2021 album The Path of the Clouds, and features three previously unreleased originals as well as two covers. The EP also features an appearance from Black Mountain’s Amber Webber on the track “All the Eclipses.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Ben Marc – “Mustard”

London jazz performer Ben Marc — real name Neil Charles — already has a decorated resume. He previously performed with Sun Ra Arkestra and Ethiopian jazz musician Mulatu Astatke. He also worked on Jonny Greenwood’s score for Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master. In December, he released the Breathe Suite EP, and we’ve already heard singles “Give Me Time” and “Way We Are.” Now, Marc has announced that his debut solo album Glass Effect will arrive in the spring via Innovative Leisure. Along with the news is a heady instrumental single “Mustard.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Spiritualized – “Crazy”

In November we received the welcome news that a new Spiritualized album was on the way, the first since 2018’s And Nothing Hurt. With the release of lead single “Always Together With You,” Jason Pierce announced the impending arrival of Everything Was Beautiful. Now he has shared a second advance track called “Crazy” ahead of the album’s late February release.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Diy#Fellers Union
Stereogum

Buke And Gase & RahRah Gabor – “Taste Up”

Long-running experimental pop duo Buke And Gase are teaming up with rising Newark rapper Rahrah Gabor, the moniker of former schoolteacher Mariella “Lala” Jimenez, for a collaborative EP aptly entitled Buke and Gase + Rahrah Gabor EP. “This EP with Rahrah Gabor is an experimental collaboration between three...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Jacques Greene – “Taurus”

Jacques Greene has announced a new EP, Fantasy, which is out digitally at the end of the month and also now as an NFT. (Greene has a history with crypto stuff.) He’s shared a new track called “Taurus” today. “In my mind there’s a real soothing, meditative core to this,” he said in a statement. “And the almost relentless repetitive nature of the aggressive breaks is meant to tip over into full mediation mode. There’s angst – but there’s trying to move through it.” Check out the new song below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Teenage Halloween & The Homeless Gospel Choir’s New Split EP

Teenage Halloween are kicking off 2022 with a new split EP. The New Jersey power-pop punks have teamed up with Pittsburgh’s the Homeless Gospel Choir for a new four-song release comprising the first studio recordings from either group since 2020. Homeless Gospel Choir was once Derek Zanetti’s solo folk-punk project, but they’re fully electrified on the sister songs “Harrisburg Shoes” and “Pittsburgh Shoes,” anthems that would make a lot of sense alongside the Hold Steady or some similarly hearty underground rockers. Then come two infectious new Teenage Halloween tracks. The latter, “Burn,” was debuted in a live session last year. The former, “Floating,” features the memorable lyric, “Don’t want to teach a gender studies class in every conversation I have, it’s arduous.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Neon Golden Turns 20

We are here today to talk about Neon Golden. Of course we are. Released 20 years ago today, it is the crowning achievement of the Notwist’s career — a breathtaking work of art, a game-changing masterpiece, the kind of album that inspires rapturous praise and looms over an artist’s entire discography (even if they’d rather it not). Soon, I will pile lots more hyperbole upon it. But first we need to talk about the Notwist’s grunge-metal era.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. As usual, a quiet first...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Gunna’s Deeply Satisfying New Album DS4EVER

On this particular album-release Friday, the big news is the Weeknd’s new LP Dawn FM, which absolutely bangs. But Dawn FM isn’t the only new high-profile album today that delivers. The Atlanta rap star Gunna has just come out with DS4EVER, a new LP that’s supposedly the final entry in Gunna’s Drip Season series. (All the other Drip Season releases are mixtapes; the last one was Drip Season 3, which came out in 2018.) Gunna doesn’t grab attention the way the Weeknd does, but he understands his sound, and he knows how to make smooth, pretty Atlanta trap that sounds really, really good.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Metronomy – “Things Will Be Fine”

Next month, dance-rock crew Metronomy will release a new album, Small World. They shared lead single “It’s Good To Be Back” in October, and today we’re getting the sweetly optimistic “Things Will Be Fine,” which also has a music video. As leader Joe Mount...
MUSIC
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Tangerine Dream – “You’re Always On Time”

In a few weeks, the German synth-prog/film-score greats Tangerine Dream will release their new album Raum. Edgar Froese, the founder and sole constant member of Tangerine Dream, died in 2015. For Raum, Froese’s bandmates Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane, and Paul Frick used Froese’s archives and Cubase arrangements to concoct a whole new album. Tangerine Dream have already shared the LP’s title track, and now they’ve also released a new single called “You’re Always On Time.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Anaïs Mitchell – “On Your Way (Felix Song)”

Anaïs Mitchell, the Hadestown creator, Bonny Light Horseman member, and frequent Bon Iver/Aaron Dessner collaborator, is releasing her first solo album in over a decade at the end of the month. The self-titled LP was produced by her Bonny Light Horseman bandmate Josh Kaufman and features Dessner, Michael Lewis, JT Bates, and Thomas Bartlett, with string and flute arrangements provided by Nico Muhly. We’ve already heard the lovely singles “Bright Star” and “Brooklyn Bridge,” and today, she’s sharing another song, an ode to a lost friend.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Mikau’s Insane New Metalcore EP Abandonware

In recent years, bands like SeeYouSpaceCowboy and Vein have been enthusiastically reviving the splattery, chaotic sounds of mid-’00s mall-style metalcore. They’ve brought back dramatic screaming, messy cross-genre experiments, and ultra-clean nü-metal production styles, and the end result has been a lot of fun, even for at least some of us who were not into that stuff at the time. Nobody has committed to the bit more than Washington, DC’s Mikau.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Angel Olsen – “Something On Your Mind” (Karen Dalton Cover)

Angel Olsen is a noted fan of Karen Dalton, having read the late folk singer’s journals out loud in last fall’s In My Own Time documentary. Now, Olsen is covering Dalton’s “Something On Your Mind” as part of Light In The Attic’s Cover Series, which is currently available on 7-inch vinyl with Dalton’s original track on the B-side. Then, on March 25, the label plans to release the 50th-anniversary edition of Dalton’s 1971 sophomore album In My Own Time.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy