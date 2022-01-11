ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Atletico Madrid 'Can Sell' Star Player to City, Bayern Munich Forward's Family 'Approached' - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 11th 2022

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ididY_0diuPoiJ00

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the eleventh day of the winter transfer market.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Atletico Madrid ‘can sell’ Joao Felix to Manchester City, but that would be ‘a process that should evolve only at the end of the season’. (O Jogo, Sport Witness)

In recent months, Manchester City approached Kingsley Coman’s family, who are in charge of negotiations, to know the conditions to carry out a signing. However, he is ‘expected to extend his contract’ with Bayern Munich in the coming days. (Le Equipe, Sport Witness)

Manchester City are preparing a ‘truckload of money’ to sign Flamengo’s Matheus França (17), and have spoken to people close to him. Real Madrid are also interested, but the player will not force an exit and is protected by a €100M release clause. (BolaVIP, Sport Witness)

Manchester City are in 'pole position' when it comes to Premier League clubs in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland. (Kaveh Solhekol, Sky Sports News)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Nathan Aké to AC Milan is 'difficult to achieve', with sources close to Manchester City stating that the centre-back will not leave this month. (Milan News)

Contract Talk

Phil Foden will extend his contract with Manchester City. The club have 'everything in place' for Foden's new deal. The Blues still need to work on 'some details', and then it will be announced. (Fabrizio Romano, 'Here We Go' podcast)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A.

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kingsley Coman
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Stoke City#Real Madrid#Manchester City#Jogo#Sport Witness#Le Equipe#Borussia Dortmund#Sky Sports News#Ac Milan#Milan News#Fc Barcelona
Yardbarker

Bundesliga Director Refuses to Rule Out January Sale of Star Man, Young City Starlet Wanted By Championship Side - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 13th 2022

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the thirteenth day of the winter transfer market. Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Director of Football, Max Eberl has refused to rule out a winter transfer for star midfielder and long-time Manchester City target, Denis Zakaria. (Quotes relayed by Ronan Murphy)
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti defends Luka Modric substitution during Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has explained his decision to substitute Luka Modric during Wednesday night’s Clásico. Los Blancos needed extra-time to defeat fierce rivals Barca in Riyadh, and indeed to progress to Sunday’s Super Cup final. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored for Real Madrid, but Barcelona equalised twice,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits title race could be over if Chelsea lose to ‘benchmark’ Man City

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea’s Premier League title race could be over if the Blues lose at “benchmark” club Manchester City on Saturday.Chelsea trail Pep Guardiola’s City by 10 points heading into the weekend’s Etihad Stadium clash, with Andreas Christensen the Blues’ latest Covid-19 absentee.Chelsea toppled City 1-0 in Porto in May to win the Champions League but Blues boss Tuchel admitted Guardiola’s men are still the best in the business in England.City have won 11 Premier League matches on the spin, while second-placed Chelsea have only lost once in 15 but have also drawn six matches in that stint.Asked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Jan Oblak laments Atletico Madrid’s inability to defend set-pieces

Athletic Club came back from a goal down to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening. The result means that they’ll be the ones to face Real Madrid in the final on Sunday evening after Los Blancos beat Barcelona in the other semi-final last night.
SOCCER
The Independent

Man City manager Pep Guardiola says title race not done despite win over Chelsea

Pep Guardiola hailed a crucial victory after Manchester City took a huge step towards retaining the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over rivals Chelsea.Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of magic to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a brilliant goal 20 minutes from time.The result, City’s 12th league win in succession, lifted them 13 points clear of the second-placed Londoners at the top of the table.Manager Guardiola, however, insisted the job was far from done, pointing out that third-placed Liverpool, 14 points adrift of City with two games in hand, could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia. Madrid scraped past Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in Riyadh on Wednesday before Athletic sprung a surprise by coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday. The annual competition, which includes the top two in La Liga from the previous season, as well as the most recent Copa del Rey finalists, is being played in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a deal that earns the Spanish football federation around 30 million euros ($34.2 million) a year. Amnesty International have asked that players wear purple armbands this week in protest against the treatment of women and the LGBTQ community in Saudi Arabia, a request that was ignored in the semi-final matches.
SOCCER
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
650
Followers
3K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy