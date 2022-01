Another Batman trailer, another breakdown. As the new trailer didn’t waste any, let’s not do the same and get into the latest trailer for the highly anticipated reboot. It’s clear from the nearly three minute long trailer that Selina Kyle aka Catwoman will be a large part of the film’s story as it appears she and the Batman will be teaming up to bring down the Riddler. Her motivations for wanting to team up are still unclear but it could be setting up a potential double cross on Batman as it is often unclear what side the burglar is on at times. We also get our biggest peek at the Riddler as he repeatedly taunts Batman throughout the trailer and even hints to knowing the vigilante’s true identity. This seems to be a recurring element in Batman films and while it would be refreshing to see a film where he doesn’t reveal his identity or it’s somehow deduced by the villain, it could be an interesting take on the Riddler as this new iteration seems to be carrying a grudge towards the Wayne family.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO