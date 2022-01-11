ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gold and silver rise

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Does news effect gold, silver, and platinum?

As much as many would love to blame the banks, manipulation of the Central Banks, the news, and other forms of manipulation for gold's price action, they would be wrong. Too many traders look for excuses to describe the price action and continue to ignore the simple fact that no trade can be completed without a buyer and a seller.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold, silver see profit-taking pressure Thursday

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Where are the stops? Thursday, January 6, gold and silver

Below are today's likely price locations of buy and sell stop orders for the active Comex gold and silver futures markets. The asterisks (**) denote the most critical stop order placement level of the day (or likely where the heaviest concentration of stop orders are placed on this day). See...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Gold, Silver Prices Fall in 2021, but Bullion Sales Excel

Gold and silver prices faltered in 2021, but that didn’t crimp demand for bullion sales, which excelled the past year despite the price bearishness for the precious metals. “Demand this year for United States Mint bullion products fared from strong for silver coins to exceptional for gold coins,” a CoinNews.net article reports, noting that American Eagle silver coins gained by 28,275,000 ounces in 2021, while American Eagle gold coins grew 1,252,500 ounces this year, the most since 2009 with a rise of 48.4% from 2020.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Nymex#The Associated Press
seeitmarket.com

Can Silver And Gold Breakout From Stagnant Price Action?

Everyone knows inflation is on the rise and with the latest year-over-year inflation numbers up 7%, investors are finally getting the picture that market growth has challenges ahead. Now, investors are searching for the next areas to trade given the markets unfolding dilemma with rates looking to increase and a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kitco.com

Gold, silver see modest price pressure from rising bond yields

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures fall for the session, gain for the week

Gold futures declined on Friday, giving up earlier gains, but holding onto a climb for the week. Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, attributed the day's pullback in prices partly to profit-taking ahead of the long weekend, with regular trading closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. However, a decline in the U.S. dollar for the week and gold's long-term role as an inflation hedge are among the reasons behind the precious metal's rise this week, he said. February gold fell $4.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,816.50 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 1.1% from last Friday's settlement to mark their fifth weekly rise in six weeks, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver gain amid bullish outside markets

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Pawtucket Times

Can Silver Outperform Gold In The New Year?

There is no question that 2021 gold and silver prices generated strong debates among investors and analysts regarding precious metals’ performance numbers. But with the start of the new year, many investors and analysts are highly optimistic.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

While Gold and Silver Sink, Get TIPS Exposure Against Inflation

There are a number of ways to hedge against inflation, such as gold and silver, but as the prices of precious metals languish, Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) are another option. TIPS can help stem the tide of rising inflation. The principal balance of TIPS increases as inflation rises, and investors...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

A Cyclical Bottom Is Imminent For Bitcoin, Gold And Silver

The markets are volatile today due to the Fed’s talk about tapering and interest rates. The markets are volatile today due to the Fed’s talk about tapering and interest rates. The Fed has decided to taper down about $30 billion a month, so in about March we will be done with the tapering. The 10-Year Note has spiked in the past week from 1.30 to about 1.73, near the previous peak in 2021.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
AFP

New York apartment sells for $190 million

In one of the priciest sales in New York real estate history, a four-bedroom penthouse apartment overlooking Central Park was purchased for $190 million, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. When Och purchased the Central Park penthouse in 2019, he had already changed his state of residence for tax reasons to Florida, but planned to use the New York apartment as his pied-a-terre, the Journal reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy