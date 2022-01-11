What Does A State Sound Like? Musicians Try To Capture Indiana In New Album

Digressive, literary, expansive in feeling, narrow in scope: with hardly a plot to burden it, “Drive My Car” is the filmed work this year that best offers up the pleasures of psychological-realist literature. Hardly the only form of fiction writing, this space is a genre as much as any — with clichés and received expectations of its own. Centering the existential and emotional concerns of an artist in middle age, privileging one man’s interiority while offering a broader vision of the world, the film manages to work in a space in which many have aspired to success and failed. In adapting and expanding a short Haruki Murakami story with a profound sense of freedom, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s demonstrated with this and his other considerable works released this past year that there’s little he couldn’t capture about the life of the mind.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO