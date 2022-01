I don’t know about you, but when a game begins with a screen that demands you confirm you’re cool with its content, I take that as a good sign. Not only does it give me a chance to make sure I know what I’m getting myself into, it also proves that the developers know exactly what they’re working on. Judging by this preview, Infernax is the kind of game only a self-aware development studio could have created because this game has its tongue planted firmly in its cheek. As a fan of dark fantasy, sidescrollers, and comedy, I played this hoping for an experience equal parts gore and giggles. I was not disappointed.

