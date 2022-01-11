Ryan Santoso: Cut from practice squad

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster underwent shoulder surgery earlier this season, and he was expected to miss the rest of the campaign. But in a surprise twist, the Steelers announced Thursday that Smith-Schuster has returned to practice, though he remains on IR for now ahead of the Wild Card Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has said virtually nothing in public about his ongoing legal cases involving allegations of sexual assault. But now, via his agent David Mulugheta, we get an impression of where Watson's thinking is the proceedings slowly continue to play out. "Super confident.''. The Texans quarterback, and...
Next up in our play-off team series, Stu from our Draft Talk team looks at ‘Why the Bengals will win the Super Bowl’ with Joe Burrow and co now back in the playoffs following a 6 year absence. Bengals Head coach Zac Taylor has performed quite the turn...
ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
Colts radio analyst absolutely destroys Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Add Colts radio voice Rick Venturi to the growing list of people connected with the Colts to blast beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz. Venturi, a former college head coach and longtime NFL assistant coach, is now the color...
On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
Ben Roethlisberger is ending his career the way he started it, leading a team that not many people expected to be very good to the postseason. It wasn't always pretty, but Roethlisberger was able to deliver in several critical situations to punch his 12th ticket to the playoffs, while extending his final season as the Steelers quarterback.
You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
Calvin Ridley isn’t the only core Atlanta Falcons player whose future with the team is a bit murky headed into the off-season. Deion Jones and Calvin Ridley are both scheduled to be among the top five Atlanta highest cap hits in 2022. The difference between Jones and Ridley is...
Tom Brady tries to be a "good sport"All Pro Reels, Wikimedia Commons. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles in round one of the NFL playoffs this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
It’s opening weekend for the NFL playoffs, and the Cardinals-Rams game in Hollywood on Martin Luther King Day will be an audition for a couple of Black coaches who deserve a bigger stage.
Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will be trying to dial up the pressure on an LA offense with more stars...
Comments / 0