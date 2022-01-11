ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joyce McFarland

By Austin Bailey
 4 days ago

Joyce Waters McFarland, 94, of the Hopewell Community, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A...

Brenda Joyce Conaway

Brenda Joyce Conaway was born on August 4, 1948 to Nelson and Carolyn Tripp. Brenda departed from our presence, peacefully in her sleep on December 27, 2021. Brenda lived her life sharing her love and her home with her family as well as countless Foster Children through the years. Brenda found great joy in having family gatherings in her home for holiday celebrations. She also enjoyed treating her grandchildren and great grandchildren with wristbands for the Marceline carnival on July 4th weekend.
Joyce Ann Pittman Taylor

When asked as a little girl, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” young Joyce Ann Pittman always replied, “A sweet old lady.” She achieved that wish, passing on Dec. 9, 2021, just eight days short of her 84th birthday, remaining sweet and kind to every person she met. Born Dec. 17, 1937, as the fifth of 10 children of Noble and Julia Pittman, she grew up in a crowded brick farmhouse atop a hill in southern Illinois, surrounded by her siblings and parents, her maternal and paternal grandmothers, and an aunt and uncle who lived with the family. Many more aunts, uncles, and cousins would visit on a regular basis, making the house a lively center of conversation and activity.
