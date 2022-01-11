Joyce McFarland

When asked as a little girl, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” young Joyce Ann Pittman always replied, “A sweet old lady.” She achieved that wish, passing on Dec. 9, 2021, just eight days short of her 84th birthday, remaining sweet and kind to every person she met. Born Dec. 17, 1937, as the fifth of 10 children of Noble and Julia Pittman, she grew up in a crowded brick farmhouse atop a hill in southern Illinois, surrounded by her siblings and parents, her maternal and paternal grandmothers, and an aunt and uncle who lived with the family. Many more aunts, uncles, and cousins would visit on a regular basis, making the house a lively center of conversation and activity.

