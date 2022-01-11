ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocobar Cortés

Themed menus based around specific ingredients often read like Iron Chef challenges. But at Chocobar Cortés—a new Mott Haven outpost...

Caracas Bakery

Caracas Bakery

There’s nothing bad at Doral’s Caracas Bakery. It’s just an excellent bakery, with sweet and savory croissants, danishes, cachitos, and a phenomenal pan de queso, which is a thick loaf of bread stuffed edge to edge with a big block of cheese. It’s a to-go spot, since there are no chairs or tables inside. But chances are you’ll eat most of what you get on the walk to your car, because it’s that good.
FOOD & DRINKS
WTHR

Flavor with Mike G features Gallery on 16th

INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Gillis, an Indianapolis food blogger, has been helping us "find the flavor" by highlighting some of best eateries to try around town. If you've ever been to Gallery Pastry Bar in downtown Indianapolis, you probably remember the smell of sweet treats that greeted you at the door or the colorful spread of pastries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clipstone Restaurant

Clipstone Restaurant

Veryone knows that the younger sibling is always cooler, cockier, and a lot more fun. It’s not a knock on Infatuation favourite Portland that Clipstone is all of those things, but more of a credit to just how much we enjoy being there. Unlike Portland, which is relaxed but still feels smart, Clipstone feels like a low-key neighbourhood restaurant. A meal here is never going to be cheap, but the food’s never showy, and it’s a good place for an informal dinner or for anyone looking to dip their toes into fine dining but without the enormous price tag or time commitment.
PORTLAND, OR
The Infatuation

Rosen’s Bagel Co. Cafe and Restaurant

Originally started as a pop-up shop, Rosen’s Bagel Co. started selling bagels at Brew and Brew, and eventually the bagels could be found at businesses all over town, including Alta’s Cafe, Barrett’s Coffee Roasters, Biderman’s, Brooklyn Breakfast Shop, Patika, Royal Blue Grocery, Big City Bagels, Whole Foods Market, Jo’s Coffee, and many more. Now they’ve finally opened their very own brick and mortar location on Burnet Road, right by the Domain.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

6 Great Katsu Sandwiches In SF

We love sandwiches, like, a lot. We especially love katsu sandwiches, which are as delicious as they are photogenic. And lucky for you, there are tons of excellent places to get one in SF. Here are six great katsu sandwiches to try right now. THE SPOTS. Sarah Felker. Cafe Okawari.
RESTAURANTS
27th Street Bakery

27th Street Bakery

Open since 1956, the original 27th Street Bakery on Central Avenue has become a household name thanks to its sweet potato pies. To make each personal pan pie, they fly in sweet potatoes from Louisiana and use a secret family recipe that’s been passed down over three generations. While most people come here to try these rich desserts, 27th Street Bakery also makes a bunch of other things like red velvet cake, peach cobbler, and mini pecan pies by the dozen. If you want to skip the line, order ahead through their website.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sager + Wilde Paradise Row

There was once a time when wine bars were the preserve of unimaginative tax accountants named Elliot, or your parents. They’re actually pretty cool these days, and Sager + Wilde is one of the best. Their second restaurant a few minutes from Bethnal Green station is housed in an old railway arch, and as well as an cosy ambience courtesy of flickering candles, there’s also a sneaky mezzanine upstairs and a terrace for the warmer months. The food’s good, with Mediterranean dishes that go great with wine - the mussels are excellent, and there’s a satisfying pasta with crab and chilli that has a proper kick. Head there for a relaxed session with friends, or for a date where intimacy is a good thing.
RESTAURANTS
Picnik

Picnik

Butter coffee. Bone broth. Corn-free, peanut-free, soy-free. These are phrases that tend to make us at least a little skeptical, and at worst give us the urge to sprint towards the nearest purveyor of carbs and fat and joy. But Picnik is a restaurant that involves all of those phrases, and also plenty of joy.
RESTAURANTS
Paco's Tacos

Paco’s Tacos

Paco’s has been a staple in that part of town that’s definitely sort of Del Rey (but maybe also Mar Vista or Marina del Rey) since 1975, and it shows. We mean that in the best possible way. From the festive dining room, filled Christmas lights, fish tanks, and Mexican murals, to the menu, which is loaded with “Combinaciones Mexicanas” platters, Paco’s hasn’t changed since the Ford Administration, but sometimes, that’s exactly what you’re looking for. Do they have 14-pound burritos and chimichangas? You bet. Are they fantastic? Of course - mostly because they’re made with Paco’s fluffy flour tortillas. Those tortillas are great on their own, too (especially when they’re slathered with butter), so order some for the table, down a couple frozen margaritas, and enjoy the ambiance.
RESTAURANTS
Palizzi Social Club

Palizzi Social Club

Perfect For: Date Night Dinner with the Parents Drinking Good Cocktails Drinking Good Wine Impressing Out of Towners Special Occasions Unique Dining Experience Walk-Ins If a members-only restaurant like Palizzi Social Club existed anywhere other than Philly, it’d be filled with a bunch of rich and powerful people who paid thousands of dollars to be a member. The whole thing would be so obnoxious and elitist that even if the food was great, it would be hard to enjoy.
RESTAURANTS
Walter Foods

Walter Foods

Perfect For: Brunch First/Early in the Game Dates Literally Everyone Outdoor/Patio Situation. You know how you can tell a good neighborhood restaurant? When the bartender and hostess hug everyone that comes in the place. We were at Walter Foods a few weeks ago and saw more hugs getting handed out here than on the first day of a furry convention. I guess if you live near Walter Foods, you come here a lot. I guess if we lived near Walter Foods, we would too.
RESTAURANTS
Saint Lou's Assembly

Saint Lou’s Assembly

Perfect For: Brunch Casual Weeknight Dinner Day Drinking Drinking Good Cocktails Eating At The Bar Lunch Outdoor/Patio Situation. The 1950′s were a golden age. We walked fifteen miles uphill both ways to school. Bozo the Clown haunted children’s dreams. And the Sears Christmas catalog was basically the original Snapchat. Saint Lou’s Assembly wants to bring you back to the nostalgia of those days, specifically with a meat and three cafeteria.
RESTAURANTS
Queens Comfort

Queens Comfort

Queens Comfort is basically what you’d get if Pee Wee Herman opened a restaurant. And I mean that in a good way. He’ll always be the guy who made the world’s greatest breakfast machine to me. The reality is that regardless of how you feel about Pee...
QUEENS, NY
The Infatuation

Din Tai Fung Dumpling House #1

You don’t need us to tell you about Din Tai Fung. It’s the dumpling place your mom discovered at the Americana and won’t stop talking about. Basically, you line up, you wait a long time, you eat soup dumplings. We’ve had better soup dumplings (with much shorter waits), but what we’re here for are the far superior spicy shrimp and pork wontons. This location is much like the Glendale one, off-menu chocolate XLB dumplings you will be ordering for dessert included. Unless you’ve got your heart set on the Din Tai Fung experience, there are way better dumpling houses in the area than this one.
RESTAURANTS
Via Tribunali

Via Tribunali

Via Tribunali is the local Seattle chain that shouldn’t be your first choice for pizza in Capitol Hill (there’s Bar Cotto for that) - but shouldn’t be your last, either, because it’s great. It’s the perfect middle-tier Neapolitan spot for a big birthday dinner, or for splitting a spicy salami pie and an excellent Caesar with a date. Go in on some sparkling wine, enjoy the dimly-lit romantic ambience, and if you’re getting a margherita pizza, always spring for buffalo mozzarella.
RESTAURANTS
Band Of Bohemia

Band Of Bohemia

Perfect For: Big Groups Date Night Dinner with the Parents Eating At The Bar Special Occasions. What one person is interested in - like seeing Buckingham Palace or studying 13th century cartography - someone else, like a Londoner or Marco Polo, might find pretty boring. And if you’ve lived in Chicago for a while, eventually you’ll reach a point where you’re tired of going downtown to all the fancy restaurants tourists get excited about. When that’s the case, you need a meal at Band of Bohemia.
CHICAGO, IL
Manteca

Manteca

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Catching Up With Mates Date Night Dinner with the Parents Eating At The Bar Lunch Walk-Ins If you’ve ever spent any time with anyone who used to work, go out, or take a piss in Soho, then you’ll know that it was much better back then. You know, back in the glory days. They’ll say it’s not the same now. It’s changed. Too many Prets and iPhones. Not enough brothels. They’ll shake their head. They’ll sigh. They’ll look lovingly at a bin they were sick behind 20-odd years ago. And then, just when they think all hope is lost, that’s when you tell them about Manteca.
RESTAURANTS
Fish King

Fish King

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Classic Establishment Literally Everyone Lunch Walk-Ins It’s impossible to spot every excellent restaurant in Los Angeles, especially when so many of them are hiding in plain sight. But it’s kind of our job, so whenever we’re stuck in traffic, we’ll look over at a strip mall, take a mental picture, and then pretend we’re on a crime procedural and enhance the image. Except instead of trying to see some bank robber’s eye color, we’re trying to zoom in and spot the restaurants hiding in between the pawn shops and ophthalmologist offices.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

