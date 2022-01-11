Chocobar Cortés

Paco’s has been a staple in that part of town that’s definitely sort of Del Rey (but maybe also Mar Vista or Marina del Rey) since 1975, and it shows. We mean that in the best possible way. From the festive dining room, filled Christmas lights, fish tanks, and Mexican murals, to the menu, which is loaded with “Combinaciones Mexicanas” platters, Paco’s hasn’t changed since the Ford Administration, but sometimes, that’s exactly what you’re looking for. Do they have 14-pound burritos and chimichangas? You bet. Are they fantastic? Of course - mostly because they’re made with Paco’s fluffy flour tortillas. Those tortillas are great on their own, too (especially when they’re slathered with butter), so order some for the table, down a couple frozen margaritas, and enjoy the ambiance.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO