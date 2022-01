The NFL playoffs continue with the nightcap of a Saturday doubleheader. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in frigid Orchard Park, New York. The 11-6 Buffalo Bills come into this game riding a four game winning streak. Everything has been going right for the Bills in their four game winning streak. The offense has scored an average of 30 points per game, and the defense has given up 21 points or less in each of the last four games. Included in this stretch is a 33 - 21 domination of the Patriots in Foxborough. The Bills boast the NFL’s best defense and the NFL’s best pass defense, along with a top 5 offense, a top 7 rushing offense, and a top 10 passing offense. This is a deep, balanced, talented Bills team that may well have a Super Bowl run in them.

NFL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO