Penn State Women’s Hockey Coach joins U.S Women’s Hockey Olympic Team

By Ryan Risky
 4 days ago

Penn State Women’s Hockey Associate Head Coach Allison Coomey has been named to Team USA’s coaching staff for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Coomey will be a team scout for the women’s national team during the tournament. Coomey has held that role for the USA in other tournaments including the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Japan.

Coomey has spent five years on the Penn State coaching staff where she has coached 11 Nittany Lions to All CHA rosters.

Coomey isn’t the only Nittany Lion to represent Penn State in the Olympics. 2021 graduate Jessica Adolfsson qualified with Team Sweden back in November. Their roster is still to be finalized.

