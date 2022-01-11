ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CB Xavien Howard posts cryptic tweet leaving Hard Rock Stadium field

The Miami Dolphins 2021 campaign has come to a close, and that means we’re onto the offseason.

One of the most interesting storylines this offseason will be the next chapter in the saga of cornerback Xavien Howard. The team and player are set to revisit the situation this offseason after Howard restructured his deal in August.

With Howard wanting more money, the team will have to make a decision regarding whether to acquiesce to his request or move on from him in the form of either a trade or a release.

Howard may have begun his negotiating strategy with a post he made on Twitter on Tuesday.

Now, any rational person could look at this post and believe that he’s just reflecting on the season and waving goodbye to the year that was. But, put on your detective hat. Couldn’t this post also mean that he’s waving to the organization and this is the last time that he’s played in a Dolphins jersey?

We probably won’t know what the plan is with Howard for at least a few months, but if the team is smart, they will try everything in their power to keep him.

NFL
