CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 15-year-old girl is missing in Cleveland Heights and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. Melissa Jackson was last seen leaving her Cleveland Heights home on the morning of Dec. 16. She has been in contact with her family since that day, but they do not know her whereabouts and are “concerned for her well-being and safety."

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO