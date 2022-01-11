ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Trumbull County Board of Elections looking at nearby voting location

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Board of Elections is hoping to once again use a nearby building for early voting.

During the 2020 general election, early voting took place in the former bank building right next to the Board of Elections.

Board director Stephanie Penrose said they have been talking with the building’s owner and are working to come to an agreement. The building wasn’t used at all in 2021, but Penrose says she anticipates a higher voter turnout with both statewide and countywide races in 2022.

“It’s just not safe, especially with things, you know, rearing their ugly head again to have people in this building with one entrance and one exit,” said Penrose.

Early voting for the May 3rd primary will begin in April.

