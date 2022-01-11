ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mardi Gras is on, King Cake is back with one new flavor at Rouses Market

By Colleen Peterson
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Rouses Market has been making king cakes for 62 years and they are on full display at any Rouses Market. Colleen Peterson went by to taste one new flavor that they have on display this year.

Regional Director Kenneth Jones is helping to bring the famous cakes to Mobile store locations.

Pensacola Mardi Gras season kicks off Friday

“We’re excited to bring the Mardi Gras king cake season here to Mobile.”

“Mmm,” a customer expresses. “That’s good, very good, very moist right amount of cinnamon!”

“We have our moon pie king cake, we have a banana and a chocolate. We have our strawberry filled our blueberry filled,” said Jones.

One new king cake on the menu is a gentilly King Cake.

“It’s our signature gentilly cake but we added cinnamon to the layers. It’s phenomenal you have to come taste it and see it,” said Jones.

Last year Mardi Gras shut down due to the pandemic but that didn’t stop king cake lovers enjoying a sweet kick of Mardi Gras.

“Rouses has been doing king cakes for over 62 years now and we just like the convection to the community, especially in Mobile where it’s generated at, and that’s why we developed a moon pie king cake,” said Jones.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

