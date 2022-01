HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In the Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday Mayor Tommy Battle proclaimed 2022 as the 'Year of the Girl' in honor of Girls Inc. of Huntsville. "You know Girls Inc. has been here for 50 years and for 50 years, we've been training young ladies on how to be leaders in our community, how to be leaders in the business world, in the political world. and they have provided for the people who have made Huntsville a better place," Mayor Battle said.

