The COVID-19 Omicron variant is in the St. Cloud community. That according to CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris. Morris joined me on WJON today. He says of the people they have been testing in the past 2 weeks approximately 30% are testing positive for COVID-19. Dr. Morris says these new cases are the Omicron variant. He says the state tracks trends of positive COVID-19 tests and based on tracking information the Omicron variant is in our state and in Central Minnesota. In contrast test positive rates for COVID-19 2 weeks ago were under 5% locally.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO