Apparel

The Jordan Series Mid Adds “Cool Grey” To Its Debut Colorways

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, the Jumpman may close the book on the Jordan Series .01, replacing it with a much taller, mid-top version. And to make its debut all the more exciting, the brand new silhouette will offer its very...

sneakernews.com

Footwear News

Supreme and Timberland Tap New York Yankees For New Boot Collab

Supreme and Timberland have joined forces yet again but this time, the duo has tapped a legendary MLB franchise for a three-way collab coming soon. Hot on the heels of the winter-ready The North Face x Supreme apparel collection drop this month, the streetwear label and the outdoors wear company are collaborating with New York Yankees for a trio of Timberland x Supreme x NY Yankees Field Boots arriving before week’s end. This lineup of the classic Timberland Field Boots will include the black, red, and brown color schemes and each pair is constructed with waterproof premium nubuck panels on the upper...
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue"

2022 is already looking brighter than ever on the retro releases front as more and more colorways are starting to trickle out into the ether, and the latest to arrive on the scene is the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue.” This isn’t the first time that we’re seeing this palette on this model as it first appeared as on the Air Jordan 13 Low in 1998 — that of which also retro’d in 2017 — and now it will be showing face yet again on the silhouette’s high-cut offering.
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 36 "Sunset" Has an Official Release Date

Since the release of the Air Jordan 36, the silhouette has gained immense momentum amongst sneaker fans. Adding to its Jordan Brand fleet is the Air Jordan 36 “Sunset” set to debut in early 2022. The forthcoming pair sees the Air Jordan 36 come in an orange and...
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan Retro Fall 2022 Release Preview

Just last week, Jordan Brand previewed a small part of their upcoming 2022 line-up. Air Jordan 1s, 4s, 6s, and the like were all at the helm, though many were unveiled by leakers many months in advance. One in particular, @zsneakerheadz, often has an early scoop on what’s upcoming, and the insider has just delivered a more detailed look at next year’s Fall-bound standouts.
Footwear News

Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon. After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end. The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

Grounds' Moopie Sneaker Is Bigger and More Bulbous Than Ever

Japanese designer Mikio Sakabe continues to explore what’s possible in the world of footwear with his latest Grounds release, the Moopie, which has just landed at the London concept store UJNG in two classic colorways. Following on from Grounds’ vast SS21 collection and a Walter Van Beirendonck partnership comes...
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen’s 1992 Dream Team Sneakers Are Returning 30 Years Later

Scottie Pippen’s name popped up more than expected in 2021. Not for his hot takes in basketball analysis, or even for his attachment to his popular Nike footwear from the 1990s. The six-time NBA champion definitely made headlines for saying some controversial stuff to promote his new book Unguarded, a memoir that in part discusses the Bulls dynasty and playing with Jordan. Simply put, he wasn’t happy with The Last Dance, the 2020 ESPN documentary that gave fans the most one-on-one access to the GOAT; Pippen, who felt the shadow for the entirety of his career, about had it with his portrayal in the 10-part series.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando" Officially Unveiled: Photos

Penny Hardaway was responsible for some pretty incredible sneaker trends as far as basketball is concerned. He helped popularize the Foamposite, and he also came through with some incredible signature shoes. One such model was his first which is the Nike Air Max Penny 1. This silhouette had a lot of great colorways, including the OG "Orlando" which was based off of the color scheme of the Magic.
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Unveils Retro Lineup for Spring 2022

Following the reveal of its Fall 2022 lineup, Jordan Brand has offered a sneak peek into what we can expect from its retro category this spring. Standouts include a printed AJ4 inspired by the legendary Phil Jackson and an elevated Air Jordan 3 done in “Muslin” hues. Read on to preview the complete offering.
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ Releases July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ will launch exclusively in women’s sizing and part of Jordan Brand’s Summer 2022 collection. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in a Hyper Royal, Black, Metallic Silver, and White color combination. Highlighted with Black tumbled leather on the upper while Hyper Royal appears on the mudguards, and Metallic Silver on the top eyelets and Jumpman plates. Lastly, White appears on a section of the midsole and runs across the rubber outsole.
sneakernews.com

T-Mac And A.I. Collide In This Reebok Question Mash-up With adidas

Despite Reebok being sold off by adidas, it seems that the formerly unified brands are moving forward with its crossover agenda in which notable entities from both sides collide into one. Whether it be two signature athletes (think Shaq and Dame) or two properties (Instapump Fury and BOOST), these amalgams have been met with praise for its bold decision to cross brand lines.
sneakernews.com

This Jordan 6 Rings Transports You To Tropical Islands

Since its ceremonious debut way back in 2008, the Jordan 6 Rings hybrid shoe has taken on a new life as one of the more popular picks among the younger demographic. There seem to be more kids-exclusive colorways than adult pairs, which is likely a result of some consumer analytics and trends by the brand. That said, the Jordan 6 Rings did, in fact, have measurable significance to Air Jordan fans for its rich concept as the shoe combines elements of all the sneakers MJ wore during his six championship runs.
Hypebae

An On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Dazzling Blue"

Fresh off the heels of the release of an updated adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Beluga Reflective,” the 350 V2 returns in a “Dazzling Blue” colorway. Sleek black covers most of the Primeknit upper as well as the laces and lining. A pop of color comes by way of a royal blue lateral stripe bearing “SPLY-350” branding. The shoe’s charcoal gray midsole features the model’s typical BOOST responsive cushioning.
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 13 ‘Court Purple’ Next Week

Jordan Brand has a new iteration of the Air Jordan 13 coming soon. The sportswear brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” next week. The latest iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s 13th signature shoe dons a two-tone color scheme with a black textile mesh and leather upper appearing at the midfoot and toebox while purple suede is used for the underlay at the heel counter. This iteration of the Air Jordan 13 also features the classic cat eye-inspired hologram by the ankle collar while reflective accents also appear when light...
MarketRealist

Under Armour’s First NFT Release Sells Out in a Minute

Three months ago, NBA mega star Steph Curry was new to cryptocurrency and went to Twitter to ask for advice. Now, the basketball player has partnered with Under Armour for his second NFT drop. The NFT allows holders to use them in the metaverse. Under Armour has its own metaverse wearable sneakers before Nike and Adidas. Even though the collection sold out, there's still a way to purchase the Under Armour and Steph Curry collectibles.
hypebeast.com

First Look at the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR "Navy"

Kanye West continues to be the talk of the town in pop culture as he recently went public about his newest fling with actress Julia Fox and officially announced his latest YEEZY GAP initiative “ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA.” 2022 has already started off hot for the creative genius, and it’s only going to get even better as he’s got a plethora of new.
Footwear News

The 20 Best Sneakers of 2021

2021 has been a year to remember for sneakerheads, as the likes of Nike, New Balance and Adidas have been persistently dropping must-have sneakers. Over the last few months, we’ve seen many reissues of sneaker icons, including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High in “Neutral Grey,” Air Jordan 6 “Carmine,” Nick ACG Air Mowabb “Rattan Birch” and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga.” To the delight of fervid collectors, many were restored to their original designs. Silhouettes such as the buzzy Adidas Yeezy 450, the aerodynamic New Balance XC72 and the innovative Nike Go FlyEase have left a lasting impression. And, as we’re...
