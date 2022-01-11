ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NASDAQ Leads Wall Street Rally

By IBT Contributor
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NASDAQ Composite Index led Tuesday's Wall Street...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dives 450 Points As Stock Sell-Off Accelerates; Banks Fall But Chip Stocks Rally

The stock market sell-off accelerated Friday afternoon as the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 450 points to dip below its 50-day moving average. The Dow Jones industrials lost 1.2%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq gave up 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slumped 1.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down nearly 400 points on losses for JPMorgan Chase, American Express stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and American Express seeing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 394 points (1.1%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares are off $10.41, or 6.2%, while those of American Express are down $6.95, or 4.0%, combining for a roughly 114-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney (DIS) Home Depot (HD) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Nasdaq Composite Index#Standard Poor#The Standard Poor
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.89% higher to $324.13 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $323.47, which the company achieved on January 13th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) dropped 0.55% to $167.84 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $12.08 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Deadline

Discovery Shares Rally, Wall Street Warms To Approaching WarnerMedia Deal

Discovery stock jumped today as a formerly skeptical Wall Street is increasingly out pounding the table for the stock ahead of the David Zaslav-led company’s merger with WarnerMedia. The shares topped $30 during the session before closing at $29.34, up 2%. The upswing continued a rally that started last week on an upgraded ‘buy’ rating from BofA Securities and others weighing in. BofA analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said then, “We believe Warner Bros. Discovery has the potential to be the most dynamic global media company.” That helped the shares jump 20%. Today, in a follow-up note titled “Stage is set and...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Stocks Set to Drop as Dow Stock JPMorgan Falls After Quarterly Results

U.S. stock futures turned lower Friday after Dow stock JPMorgan (JPM) fell nearly 3% in the premarket as investors parsed quarterly results from the nation's largest bank by assets. The company's fourth-quarter per-share earnings of $3.33 and revenue of $30.35 billion, both beat estimates. However, JPMorgan said it took a $1.8 billion net benefit from releasing reserves for loan losses that never materialized; without that benefit earnings would have been $2.86 per share, missing expectations. (CNBC)
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Banks help lead stocks lower in early trading on Wall Street

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the major indexes on course for their second weekly decline in a row. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%. Banks were the biggest weight on the market. JPMorgan Chase fell after reporting that its profits fell 14% in the latest quarter from a year earlier. Traders were also disappointed to see that retail sales sank 1.9% in December after Americans cut their spending in the face of product shortages, rising prices and the onset of the omicron variant.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

4 3D Printing Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally 48% or More

The 3D printing industry should achieve exponential growth on a current surge in demand and digitization. Thus, Wall Street analysts expect quality 3D printing stocks Stratasys (SSYS), Desktop Metal (DM), Velo3D (VLD), and Shapeways Holdings (SHPW) to rally by more than 48% in price in the coming months. So, let’s take a closer look at these stocks.
STOCKS
biztimes.biz

Technology sector leads stocks lower again on Wall Street

Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street today and bond yields continued rising as investors anticipate moves by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 1.8% as of 9:26 a.m. Central. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 523 points, or 1.5%, to 35,716 and the Nasdaq fell 2.3%.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Wall Street Rallies As Powell Outlines Plans To Fight Inflation

Wall Street stocks rallied Tuesday, shrugging off recent weakness following the congressional appearance of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while oil prices sprinted higher. US stocks have been under pressure for much of January amid worries over higher interest rates, but equities gained after Powell's confirmation hearing to serve a...
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

Despite COIN's slump, Wall Street is rallying behind the stock

Coinbase has seen its stock price decline in line with the broader crypto market. But Wall Street bank analysts are bullish on the stock. In a note to clients, Bank of America upgraded its rating to a buy based on revenue diversification. Coinbase is feeling the pain of the broader...
STOCKS
Fresno Bee

Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday despite worries about rising numbers of cases of coronavirus in the region. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to 29,301.79 in Tokyo's first trading day of 2022. Shares also rose in Australia and South Korea, but edged lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Asian markets mixed, oil gains after new year’s rally on Wall Street

TOKYO — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as worries in the region about the coronavirus omicron variant tempered market optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 JP:NIK jumped 1.7% in morning trading as markets reopened after the New Year holidays. Among the gainers were Toyota Motor Corp. JP:7203, Sony Corp. JP:6758 and SoftBank Group Corp. JP:9984.
MARKETS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
31K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy