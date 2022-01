Companies making “training treats” should send anyone involved in R&D to a basic clicker-training class to learn from the experts what makes a good “training treat.” Clicker trainers go through several hundred treats in a 45- to 60-minute class. Treats need to be tiny (no larger than a pea), soft or freeze-dried, and easy to manipulate in their hands. Less important, but still a factor, is the size of the bag. Clicker trainers will EAGERLY buy in bulk: 1- to 2-pound bags would fly off the shelves. Also keep in mind that professional dog trainers are like preachers: What they recommend is taken as gospel. If the trainer says, “go buy a few bags of X,” the client will do it! — Katherine Ostiguy, Crossbones, Providence, RI.

