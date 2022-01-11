ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Video Content Creator (Trainee)

Click2Houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur video production team is growing and we’re looking for an engaging content creator to join us in a Trainee role, supporting our stations’ digital properties and YouTube channels. What you will do. Manage and grow YouTube channels for six stations and Graham franchises. Focus on driving...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

PUBG Mobile is recruiting content creators for $100 million Next Star program

Tencent is investing $100 million into a new program for PUBG Mobile content creators. The Next Star program, which has begun its recruitment process, provides creators with exclusive access, compensation package, and many more perks. The program is open to everyone with more than 50,000 followers on YouTube, TikTok, Twitch,...
VIDEO GAMES
techacute.com

Razer Unveils Modular Gaming and Content Creator Desk Concept

Razer is a gaming brand famous for its gaming peripherals and outlandish concepts they love to show off at CES. Last year it was the Razer Zephyr, a face mask with its own active air purifiers, which sounded pretty awesome back in 2021. Razer did make the Razer Zephyr a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Activision launches the COD Mobile Creator Club for its growing community of content creators

Activision has announced that it is launching the COD Mobile Creator Club which will be a platform for content creators to celebrate their creations. Any popular video game franchise has its own community of content creators and Call of Duty is no exception. This initiative by Activision will bring like-minded community creators together who will have a common platform to celebrate their artistry.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Content#Content Creator#Video Production#Ott#Adobe Premiere#Photoshop#Kprc Click2houston#Wdiv Clickondetroit#Wjxt News4jax#Wkmg#Wsls#Wcwj Yourjax#Graham Media Group
slrlounge.com

Best Video Editing Software (Updated)

More and more these days, you’ll find photographers creating and sharing videos on their social media platforms and other video-sharing applications. Some videos might feature behind-the-scenes footage mixed with final still images, while others play out like a short feature film, complete with inspiring soundtracks. While still images (photographs)...
TECHNOLOGY
egmnow.com

Cities: Skylines getting new Content Creator Packs and Radio Stations

Paradox Interactive has announced that new Content Creator Packs and Radio Stations will arrive for Cities: Skylines alongside the Airports DLC on January 25th. The first of these packs is the Content Creator Map Pack. For $4.99, players will receive eight new terrain maps created by Sanctum Gamer. Joining it is the Content Creator Pack: Vehicles of the World, which is priced at $4.99 and includes 21 new vehicle assets that have been created by bsquiklehausen such as police cars, busses, and fire engines.
VIDEO GAMES
Beta News

Logitech launches Litra Glow Premium Streaming Light for content creators

If you are a content creator (like a Twitch streamer or YouTube vlogger, for instance), you probably already have the necessary equipment, such as a high-quality camera and microphone. But no matter how great your gear is, there is something that can have a huge impact on your video quality -- lighting. Any photographer or videographer will tell you that having proper lighting is extremely important.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Youtube
NEWS10 ABC

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Alphabet

(The Hill) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Suit says Google, Facebook chiefs OK'd market pact

Top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved in approving an allegedly illegal 2018 deal to cement their dominance of the online advertising market, US court documents revealed Friday. The US government filed its blockbuster lawsuit in October of last year, accusing Google of maintaining an "illegal monopoly" in online search and advertising. 
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thisis50.com

$odaman – A lot X3 (Official Video)

Atlanta’s $odaman has been an integral part of the city’s underground scene going on many years now and his dedication and consistency are beginning to pay off more and more with every release, most recently with his new project SO DA TAPE 2 that is the culmination of his sonic and aesthetic development and is certainly his most comprehensive work yet. The production he chose was uniformly exciting but nonetheless varied in sound, using his versatile and at times nonchalant delivery to float over any beat he chooses. There are many hidden gems on this project but my favorite, and the favorite of many others as well, was his track “ALOT X3.” He and Atlanta videographer Kharkee head to New York City for this visual and Kharkee continues to prove that he is one of the best and most underrated directors in his city, showing a prowess at animation and editing, matching the mood of the song masterfully. $odaman reveals both his effortless swagger and mature outlook on life and if you have not yet streamed his riveting SO DA TAPE 2 yet I would highly recommend doing so.
ATLANTA, GA
Click2Houston.com

Start your own podcast in 2022 with this $20 e-learning bundle

Not only are podcasts a great way to share your ideas and interests with the world, but they can also be a great marketing tool for your business or personal brand. Get ready to start your own podcast, from ideating to publishing, with The 2022 Professional Podcast Masterclass Bundle. This...
MARKETING

Comments / 0

Community Policy