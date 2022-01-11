Video Content Creator (Trainee)

Atlanta’s $odaman has been an integral part of the city’s underground scene going on many years now and his dedication and consistency are beginning to pay off more and more with every release, most recently with his new project SO DA TAPE 2 that is the culmination of his sonic and aesthetic development and is certainly his most comprehensive work yet. The production he chose was uniformly exciting but nonetheless varied in sound, using his versatile and at times nonchalant delivery to float over any beat he chooses. There are many hidden gems on this project but my favorite, and the favorite of many others as well, was his track “ALOT X3.” He and Atlanta videographer Kharkee head to New York City for this visual and Kharkee continues to prove that he is one of the best and most underrated directors in his city, showing a prowess at animation and editing, matching the mood of the song masterfully. $odaman reveals both his effortless swagger and mature outlook on life and if you have not yet streamed his riveting SO DA TAPE 2 yet I would highly recommend doing so.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO