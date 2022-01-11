Cooking with Chef Bryan - Hawaiian Pizza

Pizza Shackamaxon took over the original Pizzeria Beddia location, when it was just a counter shop, without anyone noticing. While there aren’t lines out the door anymore, these thin-crust pies are really f*cking good. Shackamaxon sells their pizza by the slice, so you don’t have to purchase an entire pizza for yourself to eat on your couch (unless you want to). And despite how huge the slices are, they hold their weight in toppings - meaning your pepperoni-covered pizza won’t lose all of its perfect little grease pools as soon as you pick up a slice. It’s a neighborhood pizza spot that you should travel for, and despite how incredible it is, you’ll be in and out in 10 minutes flat.

