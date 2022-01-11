ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Evgeni Malkin WILL Play Tuesday, ZAR and Heinen in Protocol

By Dan Kingerski
Pgh Hockey Now
Pgh Hockey Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One step forward and two more steps back. The Pittsburgh Penguins quest for a healthy roster might be more akin to the whack-a-mole game at Chuck-E-Cheese’s. When the Penguins get close, more absences pop up. But they will get one big addition to their lineup on Tuesday night against the Anaheim...

pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

New Penguins Streak? Gm 36: Lines, Notes & Odds vs. LA Kings

The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-9-5) have won 11 of 12 and talked of creating a new winning streak after their recent 10-game streak ended last week in Dallas. The team is 16-3-1 in their last 20 games and has provided a fountain of youth for Jeff Carter, who will face his former team, the LA Kings, Thursday night at the Crypto.com Arena. The puck will drop after 10:30 p.m. EST.
NHL
PensBurgh

Trending Penguins Players: Tristan Jarry’s redemption and the return of Evgeni Malkin

It has been a pretty eventful week for the Pittsburgh Penguins. After winning 10 games in a row their winning streak came to an end — in somewhat disappointing fashion, allowing a 2-0 lead to slip away — and have lost two out of three games. They got back one of their top players in Evgeni Malkin who returned with a two-goal effort on Tuesday night. They also had their starting goalie earn another All-Star game nod to continue what has been, so far, a redemption season.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins in La La Land, Kings Third Period Buries Pens 6-2

The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-10-5) scored first and tied the game early in the third period. Despite being outplayed, the Penguins put themselves in a position to win, only to fall apart in the third period. The LA Kings (19-13-5) scored three goals in 83 seconds early in the third period, and the Penguins helplessly watched as LA zipped past them for a 6-2 win.
NHL
The Game Haus

Evgeni Malkin’s Explosive Return to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Lineup

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin has finally returned to the lineup, and no, he didn’t mess up the team’s dynamic. Sure, the line combinations did get a little interesting, but as always head coach Mike Sullivan made it work. With Malkin’s return to the lineup, Sullivan had to make a difficult call whether or not to move Jeff Carter from the second line center role. Instead, he may have found a new duo.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Tinordi
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Brock Mcginn
Person
Anthony Angello
Person
Radim Zohorna
Person
Danton Heinen
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Bryan Rust
Person
Jeff Carter
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Evgeni Malkin needs to play within Penguins' structure

The Pittsburgh Penguins just had a 10-game win streak. Jake Guentzel just had an 18-game points streak. Behold the majesty of 12 consecutive refreshing Penguins notes. Never stop never stopping! (Except the Penguins and Guentzel both got stopped.) • No one said Evgeni Malkin’s return would disrupt the Penguins’ chemistry....
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Domingue Gets Start, Penguins Gm 37: Lines, Notes, What to Watch vs. Sharks

How quickly a torrid winning streak can become a losing streak. The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-10-5) have won 11 of 13 but lost two of three. A win on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks (20-17-1) out the Penguins in the right column on their six-game road trip, but a loss means they have lost three of four. The puck drops at the SAP Center after 10:30 p.m. EST.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sullivan Opens Door to Backup Goalie Competition, Starts Domingue

“There’s always competition for every position on our team, that’s the nature of sports…,” Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan after the morning skate on Saturday before his team faces the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Sullivan tapped third goalie Louis Domingue to start...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Zar#The Anaheim Ducks#Mri#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
KTLA

L.A. Kings trainer becomes 1st female staffer on bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment […]
NHL
nbcboston.com

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Named to NHL All-Star Roster, Brad Marchand Snubbed

Bergeron named to All-Star roster, Marchand snubbed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Patrice Bergeron may be the lone Boston Bruins representative in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Bergeron was named to the Atlantic Division roster for his third career All-Star selection. Surprisingly, he wasn't selected alongside any of his...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy