Lucy Beckham’s Boy’s Basketball team are earning their stripes

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Lucy Beckham High School’s boys basketball Head Coach Andrew Glover knows what it takes to win at the highest level.

“It was an everyday process of just loving being a part of Wando Basketball, which is what I want these guys to do is just everyday love being a part of Beckham Hoops,” said Bengals Head Coach Andrew Glover.

A state title winner with the Warriors.

Glover is trying to bring that same success down Highway 17 now with the Bengals.

“He talks to us every day about his experiences in high school and just relates to us, which completely helps us going into region play,” junior guard Thomas Oppold said.

Amid Covid stoppages and young raw talent, year one at Lucy Beckham was a learning experience going only 1-11.

In year two the Bengals have earned their stripes sitting at a pretty 11-3.

“It’s all a testament to how hard these kids are working. They’ve done an unbelievable job of listening to us, taking coaching and just going hard every single day,” Coach Glover said.

As the team keeps winning their bond gets tighter, that has helped in some of their close wins down the stretch.

“We all know what we’re gonna be able to do out their, we put together what we work on outside and having a good chemistry and friendship. It just helps us have each other’s back and push even further late in games,” said Oppold.

The boys are making noise only in year two in existence.

They are trying to quiet some of the outside noise, as region play ramps up with an eye on a playoff berth.

