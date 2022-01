With the NBA Trade Deadline looming and rumors buzzing, Boston Celtics young duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are starting to play their best basketball…at the same time. As the theme of the first half of the NBA season has been whether the two young All-Stars can play together, both have faced criticism individually, but as a tandem on the court, they are starting to refute that argument with their play on the court.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO