Colorado State

Colorado Ski Resorts Closing Days of 2022

By Nate Wilde
 5 days ago
Colorado is well-known for a lot of things, but perhaps the thing that our great state is most well known for is skiing. Colorado is home to not only legendary, world-renowned ski resorts such as Vail and Aspen, but also many ski areas that are more geared toward locals such as...

99.9 KEKB

Viral TikTok Video Shows Colorado’s Strangest Laws

With so many laws in the great state of Colorado, sometimes it's hard to keep up. This TikTok video shares some of the weird ones we have here in our state. There's a lot of weird rules in life, but when those "rules" become "laws" it makes it a little harder to break them. Or does it?
Colorado Lifestyle
New York Times 52 Places To Go, Colorado Town Makes the List

A Colorado town has made the New York Times list of 52 places to go, which includes destinations in places like Argentina, Mozambique, Portugal, Italy, and Alaska. The town of Estes Park received the notable distinction from the New York Times of being on a short worldwide list of places to go in 2022. As if the town isn't crowded enough, imagine how many more people from around the world may be coming to visit after learning about this attractive Colorado mountain town.
Strange Abandoned Colorado Home Covered in Graffiti Art

A building sits in Colorado's wilderness abandoned and full of graffiti art. Beginning with the obvious, based on the style of the building its original purpose is questionable. The building is four stories tall with a basement, each floor has large windows and patios that jut out of the front. Strange as that setup may sound, it's also quite odd that the only way to get from one floor to another is via ladders that connect ceilings to floors through a narrow hole.
Yellowstone To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

We're talking about the park, not the TV series or its spinoff, 1883, mathematically, that doesn't get you 150 more like 139. But, yes, the park. It's been 150 years since Yellowstone became America's first national park. So, it's quite the happy birthday for one of the top tourist destinations in the country. You hear that, Yosemite?
Why Drinking and Driving is A Very Bad Idea in Colorado

Within the next few days, we'll see increased patrol in the state of Colorado in an effort to reduce impaired driving. According to a press release from the Colorado Department of Transportation, law enforcement will be turning the heat up on those driving impaired. Impaired Driving in Colorado is Getting...
10 Picks for Great Chinese Food In Grand Junction Colorado

If you go into a Chinese restaurant and hear them speaking Chinese, chances are pretty good that you have just found a great place for Chinese Food. Here in Grand Junction, Colorado, you have choices when it comes to Chinese food and today we are going to take a look at 10 places that get the most recommendations according to Tripadvisor.com.
Colorado Woman Makes History at Disney World Marathon

Thousands of Disney and marathon fanatics filled the Walt Disney World Resort last weekend and one of them, from Colorado, made some serious history!. If you've followed along with my journey, or read this Disney article I wrote a while back about Disney, you know I'm a Disney Fanatic. I'm wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt as we speak. My family and I go to Disney at least once a year, twice the last few years. The feeling you get when you're in the parks is indescribable. The smells, the sounds, the thrills, the smiles, the laughs, and even the exercise you get walking all over the parks. What's not to love? One thing I've never tried, and truthfully have zero interest in, are the Walt Disney World "Run Disney" marathons they do. One Colorado woman though, made history in these runs just last week.
Life at Taylor Canyon Ranch Feels Just Like A Colorado National Park

Today we get to see what it might look like to live inside a larger-than-life Colorado ranch located in Archuleta County about 15 minutes away from Pagosa Springs. The Taylor Canyon Ranch is up for sale and includes so much land that your view will include 10 different mountain peaks all within perfect view of your new backyard. Hiking, fishing, mountain biking, and more, and all close by.
Remembering Now Abandoned Colorado Amusement Park

Heritage Square was an amusement park located just outside of Golden, Colorado from 1959 to 2018. The park was perhaps most well-known for its 'Alpine Slide,' a slide that took attendees on a one-of-a-kind ride down a mountain. The slide was so large that before it was torn down following the park's closure, it could be easily spotted from the highway below.
River Otters Have Made a Successful Comeback in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced thrilling news that river otters are once again flourishing in the state after being non-existent for many years. Over a hundred years ago, when fur trapping was a way of life in Colorado, the luxurious, thick hides of otters were worth lots of money and extremely sought after. Because unlimited trapping was allowed at the time, river otters ultimately vanished from the state.
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

