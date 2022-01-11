Multi-agency investigation leads to arrest of duo on drug and gun charges in Louisiana
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Houma Police Department recently worked together on a case involving multiple shooting incidents. That investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Pepper Cooper of Raceland and 19-year-old Jacobe Jackson, of Houma on Monday, January 10. During the investigation, “Investigators in Terrebonne […]
