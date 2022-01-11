ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Multi-agency investigation leads to arrest of duo on drug and gun charges in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ra4fn_0diuJUnP00

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Houma Police Department recently worked together on a case involving multiple shooting incidents. That investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Pepper Cooper of Raceland and 19-year-old Jacobe Jackson, of Houma on Monday, January 10. During the investigation, “Investigators in Terrebonne […]

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: MISSING PERSON: The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has found the missing Downsville teen

UPDATE: UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that 14-year-old Izibella Hicks has been found safe. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Izibella Hicks. According to authorities, Hicks left her Downsville residence on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 5 PM. She […]
UNION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Raceland, LA
City
Thibodaux, LA
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
MyArkLaMiss

South Arkansas shooting leaves one dead and another wounded

DUMAS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, Jan. 13, troopers with the Arkansas State Police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of South Ash Street that led to the arrest of a Desha County man who allegedly shot two individuals. Jason Jenkins, 36, of Dumas, died at a local hospital. The second victim […]
DUMAS, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi man dies in overnight shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 9:45 PM, Natchez Police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Union Street in reference to gunshots being fired. As officers patrolled the area, they were directed to the 500 block of Oak Street where they discovered 35-year-old Antonio Foster lying on a […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

‘No survivors’ in Lafourche Parish helicopter crash

CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) — Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson says there were “no survivors” in the helicopter crash. During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Chaisson said the aircraft nosedived and sunk into the mud. He said crash victims included the pilot and one passenger. They have not been identified at this time. The crash […]
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Houma Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Michael Reichardt placed on administrative leave

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police have confirmed that Master Trooper Michael Reichardt has been placed on administrative leave. According to the Louisiana State Police, Trooper Reichardt was interviewed in the course of an investigation that led to the arrest of Dr. Scott Burkett back in 2020. Dr. Burkett was charged with […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Bershat D. Joseph has been located

UPDATE: Bershat D. Joseph has been located safe. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bershat D. Joseph, 58. She was last seen in the Lakeshore area of Monroe in June 2021. She is believed to frequent that area and may be possibly driving a white […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man killed inside garbage truck compactor

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A local man was found dead inside the mechanical portion of a garbage truck on Tuesday, January 11. Jermaine Watts, 42 sought refuge in a commercial dumpster and fell asleep. Watts was killed when “the contents of the dumpster were loaded into a garbage truck equipped with a mechanical compactor, it […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy