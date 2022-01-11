Multi-agency investigation leads to arrest of duo on drug and gun charges in Louisiana

CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) — Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson says there were “no survivors” in the helicopter crash. During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Chaisson said the aircraft nosedived and sunk into the mud. He said crash victims included the pilot and one passenger. They have not been identified at this time. The crash […]

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO