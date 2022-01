If a Golden Globe statuette topples off a podium and no one is around to hear, does it still make a sound?. We'll find out Sunday, when the awards — which kick off back-patting season in Hollywood — are handed out. Or maybe we won't. According to the Los Angeles Times, publicists are scrambling to get celebs to throw on some sequins and show up but the affair will be what could charitably be called spare, in any case. No host, no recipients, no red carpet, no tipsy acceptance speeches at the event, which in the past was an excuse for your Meryl Streeps and Denzel Washingtons to schmooze and visit the open bar early and often.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO