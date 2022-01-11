ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Brian Daboll on board with two reported head coach interviews

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfRhQ_0diuJL6600

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is not only on the board, he has taken the lead in terms of assistants with the club that will interview for jobs elsewhere in the NFL.

According to multiple reports, Daboll is going to have at least two interviews regarding vacant head coaching positions in the league.

Those two are with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

On Monday, Matt Nagy and Brian Flores were fired by the Bears and Dolphins, respectively.

This report on Daboll comes after two others currently in Buffalo were slated to be interviewed.

The first involves Daboll’s counterpart, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. He will also interview with the Bears. Early betting odds indicate that Frazier is the favorite to land the Chicago gig.

The other involves the front office. Assistant general manager Joe Schoen will interview with the New York Giants for their recently opened general manger position.

Daboll and really the entire trio receiving interviews come as no surprise.

Last offseason, all three mentioned were previously interviewed by other teams in the NFL.

Additionally, a report in early December did indicate that Daboll was expected to receive interviews once again the offseason.

Daboll spoke to the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets about their then-vacant jobs. Both teams ended up hiring former defensive coordinators instead of Daboll.

In 2020, Daboll won the NFL’s Assistant Coach of the Year Award.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire throughout the winter as we will provide all updates regarding Buffalo assistants and front-office members that are connected to other NFL teams.

Related
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Minnesota Vikings must hire Brian Daboll as their next head coach after firing Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings are currently searching for a new head coach after firing Mike Zimmer. They haven’t been able to get over the hump, as Minnesota has been a middling team for quite some time. However, hope is on the horizon as the franchise searches for a new leader. Brian Daboll stands out as one of the top candidates this offseason. We take a look at why Daboll should be at the top of the list of coaching candidates for the Vikings.
NFL
Field Level Media

Giants Next Coach Odds: Brian Daboll Leads Large Group

New York Giants co-owner John Mara vowed to take his time in rebuilding the team’s leadership from “the ground up after firing coach Joe Judge on Tuesday. That was immediately followed by another word: “again.”. Judge became the third consecutive coach to be fired by the Giants...
NFL
OCRegister

The Chicago Bears will interview Brian Daboll for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator.

The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 13 general manager candidates and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires. Brian Daboll will interviewed for the coach opening Sunday. <mark class="hl_orange">Brian Daboll</mark>. Title: Buffalo Bills...
NFL
CBS Sports

Brian Daboll's ties to Tua Tagovailoa a factor in Dolphins' search for new head coach

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will interview with the Dolphins and Bears following the team's Wild Card game this weekend, and his relationship with Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a significant factor in his potential to merge with that job, league sources said. Daboll was the offensive coordinator at Alabama...
NFL
Cowboys’ VP of player personnel won’t interview with Vikings, expected to stay in Dallas

You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

What Options Do The Colts Have to Replace Carson Wentz?

The way that the decision makers for the Indianapolis Colts have talked in recent days, it seems that yet another move at quarterback is definitely on the table this offseason. General Manager Chris Ballard spoke to the media today and he didn't mince his words in referring to the play...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Comments / 0

