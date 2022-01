The NC State Wolfpack come into this Duke game 9-8 overall, 2-4 in the conference. It’s been a struggle this season especially after the tough overtime game against #1 Purdue in Brooklyn where NC State was leading by 12 points with just six minutes remaining. As a fan, you can either look at this team as losing six of their last eight, or winning two of their last three. The Wolfpack have to continue to improve. In a down conference this year, anything can happen in the ACC Tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO