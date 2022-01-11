ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Robert Saleh says Bills are best team he faced in 2021

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
The New York Jets’ 2021 season is over and it came to its conclusion on Sunday in Buffalo against the Bills.

In a 27-10 final, the Bills (11-6) sent the Jets (4-13) home with one more loss.

For New York, the year did have some promise for a rebuilding franchise. One of those pieces they have in place that they hope the right man for the job is head coach Robert Saleh.

On Monday, Saleh reflected on his first season with the Jets and touched on one interesting topic: Who is the best team he faced in his first year in charge?

His choice was the Bills.

“They all present different challenges, right? Buffalo is probably the most complete team when you look quarterback, run game, pass game, their defense is ridiculous,” Saleh said via The Michael Kay Show. “I’d probably say Buffalo. They’re complete. They’ve got everything, heck of a coaching staff. They’re sound, they’re explosive. Really, really, talented group.”

Some nice compliments from the Jets coach.

Fans in New York will long have a spectrum of the AFC East like Bills fans. They hold some added angst against the New England Patriots for their string of successes over the long term.

But the fresh faced Salah agrees with whoever designed the t-shirts Buffalo players wore following Sunday’s game: The Bills “run the East” now.

Along with Salah, following Sunday’s game via press conference Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson admitted that he certainly felt aggravated facing Buffalo for the first time.

“We’ve got to take advantage of our opportunities. I’ve got to play better, I’ve got to do my job,” Wilson said. “I had some real frustrating plays on my end.”

State
IN THIS ARTICLE
