The question of whether the Sixers are supporting Joel Embiid enough has been a topic of much debate so far this season, heating up whether they are in the midst of a dry spell or going on a winning streak. When they're good, the Sixers are said to be letting him down by not giving him enough surrounding talent for a run at a title. When they're bad, it's because they haven't done enough to help him.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO