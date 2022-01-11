Boring Movies

Even in non-pandemic times, Simon Kinberg’s The 355 most certainly deserves its first-week-of-January release date, given that its entire purpose seems to be to answer the question “how can we take the concept of ‘lady spies kicking ass and taking names’ and make it as dull and audience-frustrating as possible?” As much as I would applaud the bravery and gall of someone outright making a film like this as a scientific experiment in the Mediocre Cinema Studies field, The 355 believes that it will entertain you or, at the very least, that you will admire its assortment of women-in-espionage from across the globe, which is led by star and producer Jessica Chastain, as they learn to work together and strike back at the assumptions that spycraft is a man’s game. The problem is that it refuses, at almost every single turn, to find a way to become compelling or engaging, which even the stuffiest-seeming of spy fare (Le Carre, etc.) can manage. Worse, its ambitions are to be a large-budget popcorn muncher, given that it takes place in the kind of universe adjacent to something like Bond or Bourne or even Haywire without attempting anything that makes those films work.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO