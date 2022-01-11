ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

The website Uswitch.com analyzed user ratings on IMDb for certain negative keywords and poor reviews, and put together a list of The 15 Most Boring Movies of...

BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
Anthony Hopkins
Tim Burton
Johnny Depp
Benicio Del Toro
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp ‘Overblown,’ Says He Turned Down ‘Pirates’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

“Succession” star Brian Cox’s long-awaited memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” is finally hitting shelves on January 18, and if the latest excerpt in Esquire is any indication, this will be a juicy tome. While fans were already treated to pieces of Cox’s brutally honest book back in the fall, a new selection reveals even more Hollywood screed — and why he turned down high-profile projects like “Game of Thrones” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. (Via Variety.) “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Jean-Marc Vallée obituary

The Canadian film-maker Jean-Marc Vallée, who has died aged 58, apparently of a heart attack, handled serious subjects with bounce and briskness, earning prizes and respect in the process. His film Dallas Buyers Club (2013), starring Matthew McConaughey as a rodeo rider who illegally imports retroviral drugs for himself and his fellow Aids patients in the mid-1980s, was directed with great clarity. McConaughey and his co-star Jared Leto, who played an HIV-positive transgender woman, won Oscars. Moments in the film that might have been heightened or underlined – such as a sexual encounter that qualifies as carefree only because both participants have already contracted Aids, or a fantasy scene in a room full of butterflies – were instead folded nonchalantly into the mix.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Petition To Bring Johnny Depp Back To Pirates Of The Caribbean Amasses Another 100,000+ Signatures, But Will It Hit Its Goal?

Though the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been dormant since 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, there is still a very vocal contingent of fans that have been petitioning online to bring Johnny Depp back to the fold. Since its formation in November of 2020, the initial goal of signatures was hit, only to be stretched to a new endgame of double the original intention. While it’s been slow going, over another 100,000 signers have climbed aboard since then, we have to wonder if this petition will ever reach its latest goal?
MOVIES
Variety

‘Power of the Dog’ Star Jesse Plemons Reveals the Time Benedict Cumberbatch’s Method Acting ‘Pissed Me Off’

Jesse Plemons says Benedict Cumberbatch’s Method acting as the gruff Phil Burbank while shooting “The Power of the Dog” definitely intensified their on-camera dynamic. “It creates a mood,” Plemons tells me from Austin, where he is filming “Love & Death,” HBO Max’s original limited series about Texas housewife Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen), who murdered a fellow churchgoer with an ax in 1980. “It kind of starts creeping in and in between in one way or another,” he says. In the Netflix film, written and directed by Jane Campion and based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, Cumberbatch plays...
MOVIES
Variety

Joel Coen Is New King of Scotland With His Beautiful ‘Macbeth’

Never underestimate Joel Coen. In a year when nine of the top-grossing films are part of a franchise, his new film is Shakespeare. Entirely filmed on soundstages, with abstract, Expressionistic sets. It’s in black and white. The stars are over 60. It’s not exactly a safe bet, but Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is one of the year’s best, and one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare on film. When a play has been performed onstage for 400 years and filmed multiple times by directors including Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski, it’s hard to bring anything new to the table. But...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: How the Super Villains Returned with VFX Upgrades

When the meta-verse splits apart in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” prompting the return of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans), major VFX upgrades were obviously required. Fortunately, the super villains felt right at home in the current MCU, thanks to the latest tech advancements in physical-based lighting, simulation, shading, and rendering. Credit Marvel’s production VFX supervisor Kelly Port, who oversaw the cutting-edge work of Digital Domain 3.0, Sony Pictures Imageworks, and Luma Pictures, which did the heavy character lifting. They started from scratch and made improvements while adhering...
MOVIES
Variety

Watch the Restored Trailer for ‘The Godfather’ Ahead of Its 50th Anniversary Release

Paramount Pictures announced that Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” will be returning to theaters for its 50th anniversary at the Dolby Cinema and AMC theaters on Feb. 24, with 4K Ultra HD and digital on March 22. Paramount has released a new trailer for the restored version. The restoration included 1,000 hours of color correction and restoration of the original mono tracks, in addition to 4,000 hours of repairing stains and tears. All three films in the trilogy have been restored under the direction of Coppola. Originally released in 1972, the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel is a trilogy that...
MOVIES
merrillfotonews.com

MOVIE REVIEWS

Rated R – for language, violence, and adult themes. Happy New Year, everyone, and welcome to 2022! Let’s all hope it’s better than the last two years!. The first film I have for you this year is The King’s Man, the prequel to the wildly successful Kingsman franchise, and I am here to tell you it lives up to the reputation of its franchise.
MOVIES
NPR

'The Book of Boba Fett' adds an impressive chapter to the 'Star Wars' saga

This is FRESH AIR. Since George Lucas unveiled the original "Star Wars" movie in the 1970s, there have been eight additional films in the primary "Star Wars" narrative. There have also been several spinoffs following individual characters, both on film and in television. On TV, the most popular of these has been the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," which has completed two successful seasons and last week just launched a spinoff series of its own based on a peripheral character from both the movies and "The Mandalorian," bounty hunter Boba Fett. This new TV series, "The Book Of Boba Fett," picks up where a teaser postscript at the end of last season's "Mandalorian" finale left off. Our TV critic David Bianculli has this review.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘The 355’ Review: Totally boring spy-fare

Even in non-pandemic times, Simon Kinberg’s The 355 most certainly deserves its first-week-of-January release date, given that its entire purpose seems to be to answer the question “how can we take the concept of ‘lady spies kicking ass and taking names’ and make it as dull and audience-frustrating as possible?” As much as I would applaud the bravery and gall of someone outright making a film like this as a scientific experiment in the Mediocre Cinema Studies field, The 355 believes that it will entertain you or, at the very least, that you will admire its assortment of women-in-espionage from across the globe, which is led by star and producer Jessica Chastain, as they learn to work together and strike back at the assumptions that spycraft is a man’s game. The problem is that it refuses, at almost every single turn, to find a way to become compelling or engaging, which even the stuffiest-seeming of spy fare (Le Carre, etc.) can manage. Worse, its ambitions are to be a large-budget popcorn muncher, given that it takes place in the kind of universe adjacent to something like Bond or Bourne or even Haywire without attempting anything that makes those films work.
MOVIES
Canyon News

“The King’s Man” Is A Bore Of A Backstory

HOLLYWOOD—I loved the flick “Kingsman: The Secret Service” because it was unlike anything ever seen on the big screen and it was full of surprises, twists, great acting and a story that just pulls you in. The sequel, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” was not great, but it was NOT terrible. It just became a bit too silly with the code names and that narrative that I laughed wondering if the writers were being serious or not.
MOVIES
Telegraph

‘Boring’ or a masterpiece? The great Power of The Dog divide

If being watched by precisely no one was any kind of excuse for the Golden Globes to go rogue, you’d never know it from the winners they announced last night. Almost across the board, they were guessable: the big favourites in Drama (Jane Campion’s brooding Western chamber-piece The Power of the Dog) and Comedy/Musical (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake) both cleaned up.
MOVIES

