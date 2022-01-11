ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker-Polito Administration Secures Contract for 26 Million Rapid Antigen Tests

 5 days ago

The Baker-Polito Administration announced on Tuesday an order was placed with iHealth to supply the state with 26 million rapid antigen tests over the next three months. The tests will be prioritized to support K-12 schools and childcare settings. The agreement allows for shipments of tests to arrive on a rolling...

defense.gov

DOD Awards Contracts to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded contracts to Abbott Rapid Dx North America, LLC (Orlando, Florida), iHealth Lab Inc. (Mountain View, California), and Roche Diagnostics Corporation (Indianapolis, Indiana), purchasing a combined total of 380 million over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits. This effort supports the president’s plan to deliver 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation in response to the Omicron variant.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker prioritizes rapid tests, buys 26m more

MASSACHUSETTS WILL GET 26 million rapid antigen tests over the next three months, which it will distribute primarily to K-12 schools and childcare facilities, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday. “Rapid tests are convenient and efficient, they can be completed at home with results in 15 minutes, and they are also...
US News and World Report

Massachusetts Orders 26 Million Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Tests

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts can expect to receive 26 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests over the next three months, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. Baker said the state has placed an order with iHealth to supply Massachusetts with the tests. The agreement allows for shipments to arrive on a rolling basis although the exact timing and amount of each shipment could vary depending on changes in international shipping and production.
Brookings Register

SDDOH to provide million antigen home tests

PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) announced Friday it has procured 1 million Flowflex COVID-19 antigen home tests. These tests will be made available, free of charge, to residents that want one. These tests are in addition to the Vault Health tests kits that have been...
thequincysun.com

Mass. Launches New Site To Access Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Records

The Baker-Polito administration on Monday announced a tool that gives residents a new way to access their COVID-19 digital vaccine card and vaccination history. The new tool, called My Vax Records, allows people who received their vaccination in Massachusetts to access their own vaccination history and generate a COVID-19 digital vaccine card, which would contain similar vaccination information to a paper CDC card. The COVID-19 digital vaccine cards produced by the system utilize the SMART Health Card platform and generate a QR code that can be used to verify vaccination.
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Baker-Polito Administration Launches First-in-the-Nation Commission on Clean Heat in the Building Sector

BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that the members of Massachusetts’ first-in-the-nation Commission on Clean Heat were sworn in, helping to advance the Commonwealth’s ambitious goals to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions in the buildings sector. The Commission, which was created via Executive Order 596, held its first...
Arizona Mirror

Facing rising COVID-19 case numbers, the Navajo Nation issues new tribal public health orders

Since the start of the year, the Navajo Nation has reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, with as many as 405 cases on Jan. 13. In response, the tribe is updating public health orders aimed at curbing the spread of the illness. It also means that schools in Navajo country are once again at […] The post Facing rising COVID-19 case numbers, the Navajo Nation issues new tribal public health orders appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Reason.com

In the Case That Blocked OSHA's Vaccine Mandate, the Justices Disagreed About When COVID-19 Counts As a Workplace Hazard

When the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private employers yesterday, the three dissenters said the majority was recklessly overriding the judgment of experts who know best how to make workplaces safe. But as the majority saw it, the dissenters were ready to let unelected bureaucrats exercise sweeping powers that Congress never gave them.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: More signs that the omicron surge is easing in Florida as state reports drop in cases, hospitalizations

Florida’s omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge continued to show signs of easing as the state reported a decline in cases and hospitalizations on Saturday, data shows. There were 49,339 new cases on Friday, bringing the 7-day average of new cases to its lowest level in eight days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The count does not include those who used at-home tests. The new data ...
YourArlington

2 more days of rapid antigen Covid testing at Town Hall

UPDATED Jan. 4: The Health and Human Services is offering BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen testing on additional days -- Jan. 5 and 6 at Town Hall. This testing opportunity was for symptomatic individuals or those who have been exposed to Covid-19. The first session was held Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 8...
theridgewoodblog.net

Researchers Question Reliability of at-home Rapid Antigen Tests

Ridgewood NJ, as the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates over time, changes in its genetic makeup could impact the ability of certain tests to recognize and detect viral antigens. A preprint study posted to medRxiv this week raises questions about the reliability of at-home rapid antigen tests in the early days of infection with the highly mutated Omicron variant of concern (VOC). The small real-world study, which is not yet peer-reviewed, examined test results from 30 people who, because of their workplace rules, were undergoing both rapid antigen and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on a daily basis. On days 0 and 1 following a positive PCR test, both of the at-home rapid antigen tests in use—Abbott BinaxNOW and Quidel QuickVue—produced false-negative results despite the presence of viral loads high enough for transmission. The researchers confirmed that 4 cases transmitted the virus between false-negative test results and noted there likely were more transmissions that were unconfirmed. On average, it took 3 days for people to test positive on a rapid antigen test after testing positive on a PCR test. The researchers shared their results with US CDC and US FDA officials and called for the real-world performance of rapid antigen tests to be reassessed for each new VOC.
Badger Herald

UW extends mask mandate, plans to provide free rapid antigen tests

As omicron continues to surge across the country, the University of Wisconsin will provide rapid antigen tests free of cost to students and employees and have one COVID-19 PCR testing site in the spring semester. In a campus-wide email, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said UW has extended the mask requirement for...
