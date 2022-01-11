Nevada Hires Former Oklahoma DE C.J. Ah You

Former Oklahoma defensive end C.J. Ah You is back in the game as a college football coach.

Ah You, who played for the Sooners from 2005-06 after starting his career at BYU and transferring in from Snow Junior College in Utah, is the new defensive line coach at Nevada.

He replaces former Sooner and OU assistant Jackie Shipp, who worked under former OU aide Jay Norvell in Reno. Norvell last month took the head coaching job at Colorado State.

Ah You spent parts of five seasons in the NFL with the Bills and Rams before getting into coaching. At Oklahoma, he was Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2006 and first-team All-Big 12 in 2007.

Bob Stoops hired Ah You at OU in 2015 as a special teams quality control coach. After a year at his alma mater, Ah You was hired at Vanderbilt in 2016 to coach defensive line for three seasons. In 2020, he joined the New York Guardians of the XFL, and a year ago, he joined Clay Helton’s staff at USC as a quality control defensive analyst, but he was not retained by Lincoln Riley.

Ah You is the fifth former Sooner to take a Division I assistant coaching job in recent weeks.

Sunday, former OU defensive end Chuka Ndulue was hired to coach defensive line at New Mexico State.

On Jan. 4, former OU safety Julian Wilson was hired to coach defensive backs at Abilene Christian.

On Dec. 14, former Sooner cornerback Marcus Walker was hired to coach corners at Louisiana Tech.

Also last month, OU defensive tackles coach and former Sooner defensive end Calvin Thibodeaux — who wasn’t retained on Brent Venables’ new staff in Norman — was hired to coach d-line at SMU.