ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Nevada Hires Former Oklahoma DE C.J. Ah You

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SceUN_0diuHebN00

Former Oklahoma defensive end C.J. Ah You is back in the game as a college football coach.

Ah You, who played for the Sooners from 2005-06 after starting his career at BYU and transferring in from Snow Junior College in Utah, is the new defensive line coach at Nevada.

He replaces former Sooner and OU assistant Jackie Shipp, who worked under former OU aide Jay Norvell in Reno. Norvell last month took the head coaching job at Colorado State.

Ah You spent parts of five seasons in the NFL with the Bills and Rams before getting into coaching. At Oklahoma, he was Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2006 and first-team All-Big 12 in 2007.

Bob Stoops hired Ah You at OU in 2015 as a special teams quality control coach. After a year at his alma mater, Ah You was hired at Vanderbilt in 2016 to coach defensive line for three seasons. In 2020, he joined the New York Guardians of the XFL, and a year ago, he joined Clay Helton’s staff at USC as a quality control defensive analyst, but he was not retained by Lincoln Riley.

Ah You is the fifth former Sooner to take a Division I assistant coaching job in recent weeks.

Sunday, former OU defensive end Chuka Ndulue was hired to coach defensive line at New Mexico State.

On Jan. 4, former OU safety Julian Wilson was hired to coach defensive backs at Abilene Christian.

On Dec. 14, former Sooner cornerback Marcus Walker was hired to coach corners at Louisiana Tech.

Also last month, OU defensive tackles coach and former Sooner defensive end Calvin Thibodeaux — who wasn’t retained on Brent Venables’ new staff in Norman — was hired to coach d-line at SMU.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllSooners

2021 Oklahoma Report Card: Safety

Oklahoma might have absolutely maximized its talent at the safety position in 2021. Three Sooner seniors took over Alex Grinch’s three secondary spots and played solid to good almost every week. Pat Fields, Delarrin Turner-Yell and Justin Broiles clearly enjoyed themselves last season, when it was evident that safety...
NFL
AllSooners

Oklahoma Hammers TCU 100-71

One hundred was plenty for Oklahoma. OU used the No. 2-ranked scoring offense in the country to rout TCU 100-71 on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center, the Sooners’ second-best scoring output ever in a Big 12 Conference game. OU led wire to wire and improved to 15-2 overall and...
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

Former Oklahoma WR Mario Williams Commits to USC

Another big domino in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes has fallen. Former Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams, who hopped in the transfer portal shortly after Caleb Williams’ announcement that he was going to do so, announced on Saturday that he would be heading west to join USC. It was widely...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Former Oklahoma LB Jamal Morris Announces Transfer Destination

Former Oklahoma linebacker Jamal Morris has picked his transfer destination. Morris, a Houston native, announced Saturday via Twitter that he’ll play next at the University of Houston. Morris announced his entry into the transfer portal on Dec. 14. Morris was a consensus 4-star safety recruit in the 2019 class...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Nevada State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma City, OK
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser TCU Postgame

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame zoom press conference following the Sooners' 59-58 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Fort Worth, TX. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for...
FORT WORTH, TX
AllSooners

Oklahoma Falls to TCU in Wild Overtime Game

Oklahoma’s offense struggled, but never quit. Down for a majority of the second half, Porter Moser’s Sooners battled until the very end, extending the game on the last play of regulation against the TCU Horned Frogs in Ft. Worth. Trailing the TCU Horned Frogs 50-48 with 3.1 seconds...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma 2021 Report Card: Tight End/H-backs

Most of Oklahoma’s offense in 2021 underwhelmed save one glaring exception. Joe Jon Finley’s tight end/H-backs room shined while the wide receivers and offensive line struggled to live up to preseason expectations. A three-man unit, Jeremiah Hall, Brayden Willis and Austin Stogner were tasked with helping to bust...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Marcus Walker
Person
Jackie Shipp
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Jay Norvell
Person
Bob Stoops
AllSooners

Oklahoma Adds Tulane Transfer DL Jeffery Johnson

Oklahoma is staying busy in the transfer portal. Brent Venables and the Sooners have been active adding transfers to bolster their roster over the past few weeks, and Friday was no different. Tulane transfer defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson announced he would be taking his talents to Norman for the 2022...
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

Oklahoma 2021 Report Card: Cornerbacks

The close of 2020 raised the expectations for Oklahoma’s corners in 2021. Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham appeared to be coming into their own, highlighted by an impressive Cotton Bowl performance against Florida. But unfortunately, injuries played a big role in preventing OU’s cornerbacks from reaching their lofty goals...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Bills#American Football#Byu#Snow Junior College#Ou#The Bills And Rams#The New York Guardians#Usc#Division#Louisiana Tech#Smu
AllSooners

Oklahoma Adds L'Damian Washington to Coaching Staff

Brent Venables has added another accomplished name to his growing staff of coaches. L’Damian Washington, formerly a receiver at Missouri under Hall of Fame coach Gary Pinkel who only recently broke into the college football coaching industry, joins the Oklahoma staff as offensive analyst and assistant receivers coach. Washington,...
NFL
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy