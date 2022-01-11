ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Swarm of earthquakes, some strong, hits off Alaska islands

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0diuHcpv00

A swarm of earthquakes was recorded Tuesday off Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, including the largest with a magnitude of 6.8 followed by aftershocks.

There were few reports of the underwater quakes in the North Pacific being felt in nearby communities in a sparsely populated region of Alaska and no reports of damage, officials said.

Natalia Ruppert, a seismologist at the Alaska Earthquake Center, said it was a “very unusual, very energetic swarm of earthquakes.”

The largest quake, at magnitude 6.8, was preceded just minutes before by a couple of foreshocks. The strong quake occurred about 2:36 a.m., about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Nikolski, a community of 39 residents on Alaska’s Unmak Island. The community is about 900 miles (1,448 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage, the state’s largest city.

About an hour later, a magnitude 6.6 aftershock was reported in the same area, followed throughout the morning by about a dozen aftershocks with many magnitude 4.0 or higher.

State emergency officials checked in with both Nikolski and Unalaska, home to Dutch Harbor, one of the nation's busiest commercial fishing ports, after both larger quakes, said Jeremy Zidek, a spokesperson for the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Neither community reported any damage, and in fact those in Unalaska — which is located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of the epicenter — didn’t feel either, he said.

This area of the Aleutians, a chain of islands that jut off from southwest Alaska, has experienced a lot of seismic activity in the last year, including several large earthquakes, Zidek said.

None has produced any major damage or a tsunami, he said.

“We don’t want people to become complacent just because there’s been strong earthquakes and they didn’t generate tsunamis,” Zidek said. “That doesn’t mean that the next strong earthquake won’t.”

He cautioned if a community activates a tsunami warning siren or if a quake produces violent shaking for 20 seconds or more and you’re near a coastal area, “it’s time to head for higher ground.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Djokovic out of the Australian Open after court rejects visa challenge

Melbourne (CNN) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic has left Australia without contesting the Australian Open after losing a legal challenge against a decision revoking his visa for the second time. Djokovic departed on an Emirates flight from Melbourne on Sunday but his ultimate destination is not yet known. In...
TENNIS
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Earthquake#Aleutian Islands#Southwest Alaska#Extreme Weather#Unalaska#Aleutians
The Associated Press

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
ABC News

ABC News

512K+
Followers
127K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy