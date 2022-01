Out of 32 NFL teams, three went into the final week of the regular season with a Black head coach. Now, just days after week 18 concluded, only one remains. Following the firings of Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores and the Houston Texans’ David Culley, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin remains the only Black head coach still at the helm and only one of three minorities with the same position.

