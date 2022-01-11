A court upheld the firing of 2 LAPD officers who ignored a robbery to play Pokémon Go

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
THE BACHELORETTE star Clint Arlis was found dead in his Chicago home as his passing is still under investigation by the police, The Sun can exclusively report. A spokesperson for the Batavia Police Department confirmed cops responded to a 911 call at his address on January 11 just after noon.
An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a Los Angeles-based business manager who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, has died, the Ventura County Coroner’s office confirmed to Variety. She was 55 and the cause of death appears to be homicide, according to sources who point to an incident on Dec. 22 in Van Nuys and in Simi Valley, Calif.
MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
The 911 call from the shooting of Jason Walker in Fayetteville, North Carolina has been released and revealed that a frustrated nurse was ignored as she tried to save him. Deputy Jeffrey Hash called 911 after he discharged his firearm on 8 January, shooting Mr Walker, who was BlackThe call lasted almost four minutes and Mr Hash, who was off-duty at the time, can be heard saying, “I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff”. “You said you shot him?” the emergency dispatcher asks. “Yes,...
CHICAGO - Chicago police are on the hunt for two gunmen seen on surveillance video pumping bullets into a parked car. Inside was a mom pregnant with her second child. Derricka Patrick was a popular Chicago hairstylist. Her mom says she was three-months pregnant and excited to have the baby in July.
LA-based business manager Angela “Angie” Kukawski – who has represented Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Offset – has died. The news was confirmed by Variety earlier this week (December 28), via the Ventura County Coroner’s office. According to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Police Department, the 55-year-old’s death is being treated as a homicide.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke will be released from prison on Feb. 3, CBS 2 has learned.
In October 2018, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald. Three months later, he was sentenced to almost seven years in prison.
Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer convicted of murder for an on-duty incident in more than 50 years.
Dashcam footage showing a Chicago police officer fatally shoot Laquan McDonald. (Source; Chicago police)
Dashboard camera video of the shooting shows McDonald walking down the street at 40th and Pulaski, holding a knife, before Van Dyke opens fire 16 times, as the teen appears to be moving away from him.
Van Dyke has been shuttled between several facilities since he was sentenced. After he was convicted, Van Dyke was moved to the Rock Island County Jail. Following his sentencing, he was transferred to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. His attorneys said he was attacked within hours after arriving there.
In 2019, Van Dyke was moved to a state prison in Maryland. It was not immediately clear where he was being held as of Friday.
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot allegedly called the owner of a high-end exotic car dealership an "idiot" during a heated meeting after the store was targeted in an armed smash-and-grab robbery, according to a report. Lightfoot allegedly "got into a fight and walked out" of Gold Coast Exotic Motor...
LOMBARD, Ill. - A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a Lombard police officer Thursday during a traffic stop. Daryl Meeks, 41, was pulled over after a Lombard patrol officer saw him driving "erratically" around 1:54 a.m., according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. The officer reported...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles has been littered with thousands of shredded boxes, packages stolen from cargo containers that stop in the area to unload.
Jan. 13, 2022 (CBSLA)
Thieves have been raiding the cargo containers, taking packages that belong to people from all over the country from retailers like Amazon, REI and others.
The refuse left behind, like home COVID test kits, are items that the robbers did not want or did not think were valuable enough to take.
Sources told CBSLA that the locks Union Pacific uses are easy to cut,...
Prosecutors said that a Wisconsin woman who traveled to Chicago to celebrate her birthday with her child’s father wound up shooting the man during a confrontation on a Loop street corner Sunday morning. And the victim, who is on parole for his third gun conviction, was not only shot, he also ended up being charged with a felony after cops allegedly found $900 worth of pot tucked into his waistband.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A pregnant woman was shot and killed in a parked car in Englewood Wednesday evening, and police continued to search for a night later.
Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said, around 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, and found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot while sitting in a parked car.
The woman, identified as Derricka Patrick, 29, was shot multiple times throughout her body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She has been identified as Derricka Patrick,...
CHICAGO - A woman was shot to death tonight while walking down a sidewalk and having an argument with a man who police said was a known offender. The incident happened around 7:00 p.m. tonight in the 1600 block of W. 78th Street in the Auburn Gresham community area on the city's south side.
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - A Chicago man is wanted in connection to a shooting outside a Midlothian bar that left one woman dead and another injured. Jamile Hayes, 25, is wanted for first-degree murder. A cash reward is being offered for his arrest. Hayes is accused of killing 19-year-old Morgan Brown...
An 18-year-old man and an accomplice raided stores on the Magnificent Mile and in Wicker Park to steal over $10,000 in merchandise that they sold on a table inside a Subway restaurant in Auburn Gresham, prosecutors said. Semaj Bryant and his unnamed accomplice were arrested when they walked into the...
Comments / 0