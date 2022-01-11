ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A court upheld the firing of 2 LAPD officers who ignored a robbery to play Pokémon Go

INS News
 4 days ago

A California court denied the appeal of Louis Lozano...

insnews.org

atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Arrest made in death of Kardashian business manager

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a Los Angeles-based business manager who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, has died, the Ventura County Coroner’s office confirmed to Variety. She was 55 and the cause of death appears to be homicide, according to sources who point to an incident on Dec. 22 in Van Nuys and in Simi Valley, Calif.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California State
Los Angeles, CA
California Crime & Safety
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

911 call of Jason Walker shooting reveals nurse being ignored as she tried to save Black man shot by white police officer

The 911 call from the shooting of Jason Walker in Fayetteville, North Carolina has been released and revealed that a frustrated nurse was ignored as she tried to save him. Deputy Jeffrey Hash called 911 after he discharged his firearm on 8 January, shooting Mr Walker, who was BlackThe call lasted almost four minutes and Mr Hash, who was off-duty at the time, can be heard saying, “I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff”. “You said you shot him?” the emergency dispatcher asks. “Yes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke To Be Released From Prison Next Month

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke will be released from prison on Feb. 3, CBS 2 has learned. In October 2018, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald. Three months later, he was sentenced to almost seven years in prison. Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer convicted of murder for an on-duty incident in more than 50 years. Dashcam footage showing a Chicago police officer fatally shoot Laquan McDonald. (Source; Chicago police) Dashboard camera video of the shooting shows McDonald walking down the street at 40th and Pulaski, holding a knife, before Van Dyke opens fire 16 times, as the teen appears to be moving away from him. Van Dyke has been shuttled between several facilities since he was sentenced. After he was convicted, Van Dyke was moved to the Rock Island County Jail. Following his sentencing, he was transferred to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. His attorneys said he was attacked within hours after arriving there. In 2019, Van Dyke was moved to a state prison in Maryland. It was not immediately clear where he was being held as of Friday.
Pokemon
CBS LA

Thieves Raiding Cargo Containers, Stealing Packages On Downtown Section Of Union Pacific Train Tracks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A section of the Union Pacific train tracks in downtown Los Angeles has been littered with thousands of shredded boxes, packages stolen from cargo containers that stop in the area to unload. Jan. 13, 2022 (CBSLA) Thieves have been raiding the cargo containers, taking packages that belong to people from all over the country from retailers like Amazon, REI and others. The refuse left behind, like home COVID test kits, are items that the robbers did not want or did not think were valuable enough to take. Sources told CBSLA that the locks Union Pacific uses are easy to cut,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cwbchicago.com

Woman charged with shooting man in the Loop (and the man is charged with having a bunch of pot in his waistband)

Prosecutors said that a Wisconsin woman who traveled to Chicago to celebrate her birthday with her child’s father wound up shooting the man during a confrontation on a Loop street corner Sunday morning. And the victim, who is on parole for his third gun conviction, was not only shot, he also ended up being charged with a felony after cops allegedly found $900 worth of pot tucked into his waistband.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pregnant Mother Is Shot, Killed In Parked Car In Englewood; Search On For Suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pregnant woman was shot and killed in a parked car in Englewood Wednesday evening, and police continued to search for a night later. Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said, around 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, and found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot while sitting in a parked car. The woman, identified as Derricka Patrick, 29, was shot multiple times throughout her body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She has been identified as Derricka Patrick,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman shot dead in sidewalk argument with known offender

CHICAGO - A woman was shot to death tonight while walking down a sidewalk and having an argument with a man who police said was a known offender. The incident happened around 7:00 p.m. tonight in the 1600 block of W. 78th Street in the Auburn Gresham community area on the city's south side.
CHICAGO, IL

