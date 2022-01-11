The Justice Department will create a domestic terrorism unit to counter rising threats

The man who authorities say was holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan The woman, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. For the Justice Department which had accused Siddiqui of being an al-Qaida operative, it was a significant conviction in the fight against international extremism. But to...
A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. As was widely reported Wednesday, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives...
The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., was reportedly once involved with five different companies that have been under investigation by federal authorities for their alleged ties to convicted criminals and known fraudsters. Article continues below advertisement. According to Daily Mail, the Speaker of the House’s 52-year-old son was connected...
Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […]
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
It’s being called a major step forward in the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — the arrest of the founder of the far right militia group, the Oath Keepers. Now Stewart Rhodes’ ex-wife is speaking out, saying he’s a dangerous man.
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are excerpts of communications that Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, had with his allies in the run-up to and after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to prosecutors, who on Thursday charged him and 10 alleged members of the group with seditious conspiracy.
A female captain who may become the Air Force’s first woman to complete its elite special tactics training raised concerns about the program’s shifting standards as early as April 2021, Air Force Times has learned. Multiple documents obtained by Air Force Times — including performance forms, score charts...
FLORENCE, Ariz.—Tonight, deep in the Arizona desert, thousands of people chanted for Donald Trump. They had braved the wind for hours—some waited the entire day—just to get a glimpse of the defeated former president. And when he finally appeared on stage, as Lee Greenwood played from the loudspeakers, the crowd roared as though Trump were still the commander-in-chief. To many of them, he is.
