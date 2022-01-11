ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magawa, a heroic bomb-sniffing rat who is credited with saving lives, has died

INS News
 4 days ago

“His contribution allows communities in Cambodia to live,...

insnews.org

Related
BBC

Magawa, the landmine-sniffing hero rat, dies aged eight

Magawa, the famous mine-clearing rat who was awarded a gold medal for his heroism, has died at the age of eight. In a five-year career, the rodent sniffed out over 100 landmines and other explosives in Cambodia. Magawa was the most successful rat trained by the Belgian charity Apopo to...
ANIMALS
Press Democrat

Magawa, ‘hero rat’ that hunted land mines, dies in retirement

Magawa, a rat who spent most of his life sniffing out land mines in Cambodia and was recognized for his lifesaving contributions, died last weekend, the nonprofit that trained him said in a statement Tuesday. The African giant pouched rat was part of the “HeroRAT” initiative run by the Belgian...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambodia#Apopo#African#Npr
