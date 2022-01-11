ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s the biggest deal in gaming. Why is the FarmVille maker so hot?

 4 days ago

Fast Company

Grand Theft Auto maker Take-Two Interactive is buying FarmVille’s Zynga for $12.7 billion

We’re just a few days into 2022, but we already have what promises to be the biggest video game acquisition of all time. Take-Two says this morning that it’s struck a deal to acquire social-gaming developer Zynga for $12.7 billion. It’s the latest massive deal in an ever-growing string of massive video-game-industry deals. Owner of Rockstar and 2K Games and maker of Grand Theft Auto, Take-Two Interactive says it will buy all the outstanding shares of Zynga, creator of app games like FarmVille and Words with Friends, for $9.86 a share—64% more than their closing price on Friday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Willkie Farr, Wilson Sonsini guide Take-Two's 'FarmVille' maker buy

(Reuters) - Willkie Farr & Gallagher is steering "Grand Theft Auto" videogame maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's $11.04 billion acquisition of "FarmVille" creator Zynga Inc, which has tapped Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. The deal announced Monday, which is worth $12.7 billion including debt, is a major step for Take-Two...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Why is Zynga worth a whopping $12.7 billion? (Hint: It’s not FarmVille)

Major console game publisher Take-Two has acquired social and mobile gaming giant Zynga for a whopping $12.7 billion in cash and stock, making the deal the largest acquisition of a single gaming company in history. Further Reading. That might seem like a ludicrous price if your familiarity with Zynga is...
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Take-Two Buying FarmVille Maker Zynga for $12B

Grand Theft Auto, meet FarmVille. The video gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software will buy the mobile and online game maker Zynga Inc. for $12.7 billion, according to a Monday (Jan. 10) press release. The deal brings together two gaming companies with a presence across multiple platforms. Take-Two, based in New...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Grand Theft Auto in Farmville after $12.7B gaming deal

Take-Two Interactive, maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Dead Redemption,” is buying Zynga, maker of “FarmVille” and “Words With Friends,” in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12.7 billion.The acquisition announced Monday would wed a powerhouse in console gaming, Take-Two, with a mobile gaming company with an almost cult-like following.Zynga shareholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga outstanding stock at closing. The transaction is valued at $9.86 per share of Zynga common stock.“This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified...
VIDEO GAMES
