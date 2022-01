Some items in life just sit there gathering dust, forgotten and never used. Others, they become so essential you consider buying a backup in case they break or go missing. It’s weird and hard to conjecture. Price certainly isn’t a good predictor of a thing’s eventual usefulness. I’ve ignored expensive kitchen gadgets and fancy electronics, instead relying on cheap kitchen tools and tech items I bought on a whim. It’s the way with all aspects of life, which is one reason we love to hear about it when someone finds a cheap item so functional that it becomes essential. Want to hear lots of experience-based advice on this topic? Very vocal Amazon reviewers say they can't live without these 50 things under $25 that are ridiculously useful.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO